PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tears over Nazi shirt! Killer cop confesses? Crash was suicide over murder? || Jan. 28

PHUKET XTRA - January 28 Nazi shirt has Thai singer in tears |:| Killer cop confesses to murder! |:| Fatal bypass crash was suicide over murder? |:| Firefighters struggle to contain blaze |:| Speedboat capsizes! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 28 January 2019, 12:59PM

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

