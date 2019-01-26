THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fatal high-speed bypass accident was suicide bid by fleeing Phuket murder suspect, say police

PHUKET: Police believe that the 60-year-old man who died after his car slammed into a pickup truck at high speed on the bypass road yesterday morning (Jan 25) may have been committing suicide after murdering his long-term partner with a knife in their home in Phuket Villa 5 housing estate in Wichit.

deathmurdersuicidetransportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 January 2019, 11:09AM

The red Toyota Corona that Panuruj Petchoi, 60, died in was confirmed as the car last seen leaving the house where Thipyaporn ‘Kai’ Thipmanee, 50, from Phattalung, was found murdered. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The red Toyota Corona that Panuruj Petchoi, 60, died in was confirmed as the car last seen leaving the house where Thipyaporn ‘Kai’ Thipmanee, 50, from Phattalung, was found murdered. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Only after learning the sequence of events, and confirming through CCTV, did police come to believe that Panuruj may have been committing suicide in the high-speed accident, said Lt Sirinya Klaisombat of the Wichit Police. Photo: Wichit Police

Only after learning the sequence of events, and confirming through CCTV, did police come to believe that Panuruj may have been committing suicide in the high-speed accident, said Lt Sirinya Klaisombat of the Wichit Police. Photo: Wichit Police

 

Panuruj Petchai, 60, died after his red Toyota Corona slammed into the side of a pickup truck in a U-turn lane on the bypass road at about 10:50am yesterday. Panuruj died at the scene in the high-speed impact. (See story here.)

At the time, police believed Panuruj was driving back to his home province of Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Dash cam footage from Panuruj’s car showed that his car swerved a little only after it was too late to avoid the impact.

However, only after the accident were Wichit Police alerted to a woman found murdered at her home in Phuket Villa 5 Wichit, explained Lt Sirinya Klaisombat of the Wichit Police.

The officers were called to the house after neighbours reported hearing a loud argument followed by silence.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The woman, Thipyaporn “Kai” Thipmanee, 50, from Phattalung, was found with a stab wound in the middle of her back. Blood was through trailed throughout the house.

Officers found a sharp knife covered with blood at the front of the home, Lt Sirinya explained.

“Neighbours told police that Panuruj and Thipyaporn lived together at the home,” said Lt Sirinya.

“The couple had been arguing recently over financial difficulties,” she added.

By 6pm last night police had tracked through CCTV that the suspect last seen leaving the house was driving a red sedan registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat with licence plates Kor 1345 – the very same licence registration of the red Toyota Corona that Panuruj was driving when he died in the bypass road collision.

“It is only after learning this sequence of events that we came to realise that Panuruj might well have intentionally driven his car into the pickup to kill himself to escape his crime,” Lt Sirinya said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Massive Kabul truck bomb kills 80, wounds hundreds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Witch doctor shooting, Facebook deaths aftermath, police prostitution || April 26
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp
Man found hanged among Phuket Town mangroves
Special task force to probe Belgian tourist’s mystery death
Family of slain Thai student accepts US coroner’s finding
Police ID foreigner found dead off Pattaya
Police believe diver with slit throat is Russian
Patong Hill crash linked to Phuket murder, say police
Prosecutors to indict former minister for billionaire’s murder
Interpol’s red notice for Red Bull heir ‘still in force’
Interpol alert out for Red Bull scion
Actress arrested for drunk-driving gets bail
US veteran kills one in Times Square car crash, 22 hurt
Vorayuth’s passport revoked, but location still unknown

 

Phuket community
Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout

Shocking. Reckless driving accident and the one who was driving well has a license that expired 20 y...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

Throughout the many years TAT, we know to take their predictions, statistics, calculations, etc with...(Read More)

Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout

Hahahaha, just a fine of B400 ! One can't make it up. Pity there was no info about the fine fo...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

As it is 'rubbish' as well that that 15,000 apt were sold in 2018 to people from mainland C...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

D. Do not demote a thai tour guide to 'nanny'. The guide is there to inform the tourists abo...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

Either English is not Col. Somkid's native language, or not the reporter's native language. ...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

LOL,"This message now goes all over the world" Probably thousands of future tourists will ...(Read More)

Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 