PHUKET: A man died after his car slammed into the side of a pickup truck waiting to make a U-turn on the bypass road this morning (Jan 25).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 January 2019, 06:56PM

Mr Panuruj’s dash cam clearly showed Mr Sathid’s pickup truck making a legal U-turn before the impact. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Panuruj Petchoi, 60, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was found dead at the scene. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The view from Mr Panuruj’s dash cam before his car slammed into the pickup truck. Image: Supplied

Capt Surachat Thongsai of Phuket Provincial Police was notified of the incident, at the U-turn in front of the Premium Outlet centre, at 10:50am.

Officers and rescue workers arrived to find Panuruj Petchoi, 60, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, dead at the scene.

His red Toyota Corona sedan, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, had sustained heavy damage to its front.

Nearby lying on its side was a silver Toyota pickup, registered in Bangkok.

The driver of the pickup, Satid Wongsa, 35, from Lop Buri, was injured and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The extent of his injuries was not reported.

Dash cam footage from Mr Panuruj’s car showed him travelling northbound in the right-hand lane dedicated for vehicles about to make a U-turn to thead back south again.

As he approached the U-turn, it can be seen that Mr Sathid’s pickup truck was already halfway across lane while waiting to make his own U-turn in his own lane dedicated to southbound vehicles so they can safely make their U-turn.

It appeared that Mr Panuruj saw the pickup truck very late as the video footage shows drastic action to avoid the collision too lake to avoid the impact.

Police have yet to comment on whether any charges will be pressed regarding the accident.