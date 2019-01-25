THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man dies as car slams into pickup making U-turn on bypass road

PHUKET: A man died after his car slammed into the side of a pickup truck waiting to make a U-turn on the bypass road this morning (Jan 25).

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 January 2019, 06:56PM

The view from Mr Panuruj’s dash cam before his car slammed into the pickup truck. Image: Supplied

The view from Mr Panuruj’s dash cam before his car slammed into the pickup truck. Image: Supplied

Panuruj Petchoi, 60, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was found dead at the scene. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Panuruj Petchoi, 60, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was found dead at the scene. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Panuruj Petchoi, 60, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was found dead at the scene. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Panuruj Petchoi, 60, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was found dead at the scene. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Mr Panuruj’s dash cam clearly showed Mr Sathid’s pickup truck making a legal U-turn before the impact. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Mr Panuruj’s dash cam clearly showed Mr Sathid’s pickup truck making a legal U-turn before the impact. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

Capt Surachat Thongsai of Phuket Provincial Police was notified of the incident, at the U-turn in front of the Premium Outlet centre, at 10:50am.

Officers and rescue workers arrived to find Panuruj Petchoi, 60, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, dead at the scene.

His red Toyota Corona sedan, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, had sustained heavy damage to its front.

Nearby lying on its side was a silver Toyota pickup, registered in Bangkok.

The driver of the pickup, Satid Wongsa, 35, from Lop Buri, was injured and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

QSI International School Phuket

The extent of his injuries was not reported.

Dash cam footage from Mr Panuruj’s car showed him travelling northbound in the right-hand lane dedicated for vehicles about to make a U-turn to thead back south again.

As he approached the U-turn, it can be seen that Mr Sathid’s pickup truck was already halfway across lane while waiting to make his own U-turn in his own lane dedicated to southbound vehicles so they can safely make their U-turn.

It appeared that Mr Panuruj saw the pickup truck very late as the video footage shows drastic action to avoid the collision too lake to avoid the impact.

Police have yet to comment on whether any charges will be pressed regarding the accident.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist
Phuket lifeguard, 19, dies in motorbike crash
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Woman knocked from motorbike, crushed by truck on Phuket’s main road
Phuket improves on ‘worst in Thailand’ for road accidents
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

simple, busdriver to close to the car in front of him...... = bad driving...(Read More)

Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost

TAT's numbers mean that the Chinese will spend over B30,000 each during their New Year visit. R...(Read More)

Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala

“The major cause of accidents is disobeying traffic rules... followed by ghost driving and drunk d...(Read More)

Thai property lures Chinese

Absolute rubbish from the minister of everything. Chinese, like any other buyer with a modicum of in...(Read More)

Phuket villagers fight forced evictions

It's a complex legal issue proff. K. You're better off commentating about motor accidents, i...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

That would be because there are only two commentators who are unable to properly read and comprehend...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

"Funny if a tourist think that the beach belongs to her," be funny if she was saying they ...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

Yes K,the Thai nanny should get a 3 times higher fine for not looking well after the brainless touri...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

If this much effort and resources were aimed at solving the sewage dumping problems, the sea would b...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

Combine a poorly engineered hazardous road with whacked out unsafe drivers, add poorly maintained bu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo

 