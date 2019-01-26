THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

PHUKET: All tourists on board a Phuket speedboat that took on water and capsized en route to Phi Phi Island after departing Chalong Pier yesterday morning were safely recovered from the water yesterday afternoon (Jan 25).

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 January 2019, 11:58AM

The Phuket tour speedboat ’Aphitada 1’ took on water and capsized off Koh Dok Mai, about 13 kilometres east of Phuket, yesterday. All 43 tourists were safely recovered. Photo: Matichon

The Phuket tour speedboat ’Aphitada 1’ took on water and capsized off Koh Dok Mai, about 13 kilometres east of Phuket, yesterday. All 43 tourists were safely recovered. Photo: Matichon

The Phuket Marine Office was informed by staff at Chalong Pier at about 11:40am that the tour speedboat Aphitada 1 was taking on water and had called for assistance, reports Thai-language newspaper Matichon.

The boat had departed Chalong Pier earlier that morning with 45 people on board – 43 of them tourists on a tour around Maithon Island and Phi Phi Island, said the report. (See story here.)

The boat was en route from Maithon Island to Phi Phi Island when it began taking on water.

The captain pulled the boat close to Koh Dok Mai, about 13 kilometres direct east of the tip of Cape Panwa.

Another boat passing through the area soon arrived and safely recovered all 43 tourists and the two crew. The tourists were put on board another boat to continue their journey to Phi Phi Island, said the report.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The company that operates the Aphitada 1 is located in Wichit, Phuket, added the Matichon report, but failed to identify which company.

Conditions on the bay yesterday were mild, with light breezes and some strong gusts, but waves not reaching more than one metre in height.

What caused the leaky tour speedboat to take on water is now being investigated, the report added.

Attempts by The Phuket News to contact the relevant officials for more details have yet to be successful.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 26 January 2019 - 12:39:19 

A Speed boat, with 43 passengers + 2 crew= 45 persons. Is that allowed? Is Phuket Maritime Office on Chalong Pier not checking boat loads in morning departure time?
Of course, no 'relevant' Officials available, they all duck in. Considering themselve this moment not 'relevant' just before the weekend. And next monday, all is forgotten as no lives lost. Quiet please, next disaster.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swiss man dies on island day tour
Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims
New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’
Swedish tourist rescued at Patong Beach
Malaysian tourist revived during Phuket snorkelling trip to Racha Island
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak
Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering
Thousands stung in Australian blue bottle invasion
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes
Phuket heavy rain warning for the weekend
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller

 

Phuket community
Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

On relevant questions mr Somsawat ( irrigation dept) refuse/decline answers. Why not ask these ques...(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

Oh oh, khun P. Remember, a language is a 'living thing'. It is about the context, not about ...(Read More)

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

A Speed boat, with 43 passengers + 2 crew= 45 persons. Is that allowed? Is Phuket Maritime Office on...(Read More)

Man dies as car slams into pickup making U-turn on bypass road

Can charges be pressed posthumously? I hope so....(Read More)

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

"Both words mean the same" Heavenly/heavy. That explains a lot.No wonder you don't get...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

And:.. Stop watering the golf courses during the period of this 'water emergency'. And drai...(Read More)

Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout

The only real solution is for Thailand to implement a real meaningful driving test that involves rea...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

" A long term plan drawn 10 years ago" And? Why still a plan? Oh, wait, Provincial Hall w...(Read More)

Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured

Yep, too close to the vehicle in front, typical driving style in Thailand, drive as fast and as clos...(Read More)

Phuket villagers fight forced evictions

This good story is a fine example of how 'Official's" are making something simple overl...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Express Carpet and Decor
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 