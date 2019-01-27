PHUKET: Firefighters took three hours to ensure that a blaze posed no further threat to nearby buildings in the densely built-up area at the old bus station in Phuket Town this morning (Jan 27).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 27 January 2019, 03:41PM

Despite their efforts, some parts of adjoining buildings suffered damaged from the flames. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took three hours to contain the blaze this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took three hours to contain the blaze this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took three hours to contain the blaze this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took three hours to contain the blaze this morning (Jan 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Fire teams were called to the scene at 8:30am. Arriving soon after to oversee their efforts were Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwannaphapana, Maj Manat Wongkeaw of the Phuket City Police along wit Pongsak Siritab, Chief of the Phuket City Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) office.

Firefighters first targeted the second floor, then focused on the surrounding areas to contain the blaze, which was fuelled by flammable materials including thinners and wood stain as the building was used to make hotel furntiure.

Strong winds blowing into the building also hampered firefighters’ efforts to prevent the fire from spreading.

After three hours of dousing the building, the firefighters continued to soak the site to prevent the fire from flaring back up.

Despite their efforts, some parts of adjoining buildings suffered damaged from the flames.

One of the occupants of the building, Wichai Thongdee, 35, from Chiang Mai, told police that the building was used to make furniture to be installed at a hotel in the Karon area.

He was sleeping on the second floor along with two other men when he woke to someone raising the alarm by shouting, “Fire!”

He and his co-workers wasted no time and fled the building without taking any property, he said.

The men along with help from their neighbours attempted to put out the fire themselves, but failed and called the fire department.

Lt Col Rachan Panwai of the Phuket City Police said officers were still investigating the scene to determine what started the fire.