THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Storm on the way? Teen with loaded handgun? Did gang kill politico? || Jan. 3

PHUKET XTRA - January 3 Storm Pabuk on the way? |:| Seven Days of Danger UPDATE |:| Teen with loaded gun picked up |:| US soldier allegedly kills wife |:| Did gang kill political candidate? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 3 January 2019, 06:08PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phi Phi tourists stranded until blanket safety ban on boats leaving port during ‘Pabuk’ weather is lifted
Bangkok Airways cancels all flights to and from Samui
Phuket Airport prepares for tropical storm Pabuk
Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Teen with loaded handgun caught heading to Patong New Year countdown
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wildcat comatose! King coronation date set! Phuket enters New Year! || Jan. 2
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket heavy rain warning for the weekend
Latvian woman dies after fall from Phuket hotel balcony
Thalang power cut announced
Phuket wildcat comatose after struck by vehicle
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket enters New Year
American man killed in Phuket road accident, New Year road accident tally for island hits three dead, 24 injured

 

Phuket community
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

So now we have irrefutable proof that sitting in tents by the side of the road playing on phones doe...(Read More)

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

Are the usual experts/expats already at the ports,armed with cameras to supervise those given orde...(Read More)

Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019

"227 fined for driving without a licence" This its only a half day work for Chalong polise...(Read More)

Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019

I don’t understand how only 18 illegally modified motorcycles were found. More than 18 go past my ...(Read More)

American man killed in Phuket road accident, New Year road accident tally for island hits three dead, 24 injured

What is the fine for speeding I wonder? And it should be hundreds of tickets issued, not just 71....(Read More)

Thalang power cut announced

high-voltage power cables and heavy rain, what could possibly go wrong....(Read More)

Thalang power cut announced

Guess they didn't read the stormy heavy rain weather warning for Phuket. Well,......(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

"two accidents each in Muang District, Thalang District and Kathu District." so, if 2 acci...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

Given the positive comment from the serial commentator, have the Police taken steps to interview him...(Read More)

Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days

The long list provided by Phuket RTP justifies that there should be a 365 days a year road safety ca...(Read More)

 

China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation

 