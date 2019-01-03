THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019

PHUKET: Phuket has concluded the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019 with six dead and 53 injured in 55 accidents reported during the holiday week from last Thursday (Dec 27) through yesterday (Jan 2).

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathpolicepatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 January 2019, 10:48AM

Rescue workers attend to a man injured on Thepkrasattri Rd during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Dec 3) that the the 24-hour period for Jan 2, Day 7 of the campaign, saw five people injured in four accidents, with no deaths.

The DDPM noted that two of the accidents were single-vehicle incidents, with another two involving motorbike riders not wearing helmets, and one accident involved a drunk driver.

Of the four accidents, the DDPM highlighted one of them, that of Nitisak Chanthima, 50, who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Patong. He was not wearing a helmet and was driving without a license, the DDPM reported.

Meanwhile, police reported issuing 791 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period for Jan 2, as follows:

• 18 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 42 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 227 fined for driving without a licence

• 0 fined for speeding

• 39 fined for running a red light

• 36 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 18 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 18 fined for using mobile phones whilst driving

• 12 arrested for drunk driving

• 381 fined for not wearing helmets

Of the 7,602 people reported as fined for moving violations during the campaign, 2,106 were caught driving without a licence, 3,273 were caught not wearing helmets while riding on a motorbike, and 560 were caught not wearing seatbelts.

 

 

 

 

