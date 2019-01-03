The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Dec 3) that the the 24-hour period for Jan 2, Day 7 of the campaign, saw five people injured in four accidents, with no deaths.
The DDPM noted that two of the accidents were single-vehicle incidents, with another two involving motorbike riders not wearing helmets, and one accident involved a drunk driver.
Of the four accidents, the DDPM highlighted one of them, that of Nitisak Chanthima, 50, who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Patong. He was not wearing a helmet and was driving without a license, the DDPM reported.
Meanwhile, police reported issuing 791 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period for Jan 2, as follows:
• 18 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
• 42 fined for not wearing seatbelts
• 227 fined for driving without a licence
• 0 fined for speeding
• 39 fined for running a red light
• 36 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
• 18 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
• 18 fined for using mobile phones whilst driving
• 12 arrested for drunk driving
• 381 fined for not wearing helmets
Of the 7,602 people reported as fined for moving violations during the campaign, 2,106 were caught driving without a licence, 3,273 were caught not wearing helmets while riding on a motorbike, and 560 were caught not wearing seatbelts.
