PHUKET: Police apprehended a 17-year-old boy carrying a loaded handgun in Patong as he was heading to celebrate the New Year countdown on Monday night (Dec 31).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 2 January 2019, 05:19PM

The boy, who the officers identified only as ‘Luan’, was caught with a home-made .38-calibre pistol and one .38-calibre bullet. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee confirmed that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and unlawfully carrying a firearm and ammunition in a public place.

The gun was home-made, noted police.

Luan was stopped and searched while riding his motorbike on the Patong beach road, police confirmed.

“I noticed at a checkpoint on Thaweewong Rd that Luan’s was acting suspiciously, so I stopped and searched him, which is when the firearm and ammunition were found,” Capt Wutthiwat Liangboonjida of Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 2).

“Luan said he had driven from his home in Koh Keaw to Patong for the New Year celebrations,” Capt Wutthiwat said.

“He also admitted that he bought the firearm from a person at Saphan Ruam in Phuket Town for B6,000,” he added.

Luan explained that he carried the gun “to feel safe”, Capt Wutthiwat noted adding, “No drugs were not found on him.”

Luan was taken to the Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre in Phuket Town while he waits to have the charges heard against him in court.