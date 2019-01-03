THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

PHUKET: Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered senior Phuket officials to prepare for heavy rains from tropical storm Pabuk, which is forecast to make landfall at Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces today (Jan 3).

tourismweatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 January 2019, 11:45AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (right) handed down the order at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (right) handed down the order at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Also in attendance via video conference was Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda. Photo: PR Dept

Also in attendance via video conference was Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda. Photo: PR Dept

The order was handed down at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 2).

Also in attendance via video conference was Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda.

Gen Anupong ordered Phuket officials to inform the public of the impending potential fallout via reports and weather forecasts issued by the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

Gov Phakaphong said that all areas must be prepared for the possibility of a crisis occurring. People should be prepared to follow response and evacuation plans in order to get to safe points or designated shelters.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“We have requested that the Marine Police closely monitor the sea and to stop boats from leaving shore. If a boat is found violating the order, we will have them immediately return to shore. A surveillance centre has been set up with personnel and equipment to prepare for assistance in designated areas,” he added.

“I have assigned the DDPM-Phuket to issue weather updates in both Thai and English to hotel operators to warn tourists about the storm,” Gov Phakaphong noted.

The Phuket Marine Office has issued an official warning in both Thai and English to every port in Phuket to inform boat operators and tourists of the strict orders, Gov Phakaphong said. (See the warning issued yesterday, click here.)

“The Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office will closely monitor the situation through Government agencies and will provide up-to-date information through the local media network,” Gov Phakaphong said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Koh Samui on alert as storm Pabuk nears
Phuket heavy rain warning for the weekend
Phuket Opinion: Ride the wave
Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue
Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Chinese tourist drowns at Racha
Disaster officials on alert amid heavy rain warning
Phuket heavy weather warning extended
Wind, wave, flood warning in effect of Phuket, Andaman
Thunderstorm warning as Phuket beach surf danger remains
Phuket surf danger, call to close beaches to swimmers remains
Phuket expat rescues boy, 7, as storm surf prompts call to close beaches
Body washes ashore Karon Beach
Indian tourist missing, swept out to sea from Phuket beach

 

Phuket community
Thalang power cut announced

high-voltage power cables and heavy rain, what could possibly go wrong....(Read More)

Thalang power cut announced

Guess they didn't read the stormy heavy rain weather warning for Phuket. Well,......(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

"two accidents each in Muang District, Thalang District and Kathu District." so, if 2 acci...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

Given the positive comment from the serial commentator, have the Police taken steps to interview him...(Read More)

Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days

The long list provided by Phuket RTP justifies that there should be a 365 days a year road safety ca...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

What we all hear, see, and experience is the fact that thai Officials talks about 'Quality Touri...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

During these 7 'road tent days', just seen 'officials' sitting, bored, sometimes eve...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

Well, together with the Red Bull Family, the Ital-Thai boss Premchai ( black leopard killer), Genera...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Seven and a half per cent increase in tourist arrivals - and a corresponding increase in the toxic v...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

J12, my comment was in reply to dek's..., you are having a real problem understanding things... ...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
Go Air

 