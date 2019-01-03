PHUKET: Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered senior Phuket officials to prepare for heavy rains from tropical storm Pabuk, which is forecast to make landfall at Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces today (Jan 3).

tourismweatherSafety

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 January 2019, 11:45AM

Also in attendance via video conference was Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (right) handed down the order at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

The order was handed down at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 2).

Also in attendance via video conference was Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda.

Gen Anupong ordered Phuket officials to inform the public of the impending potential fallout via reports and weather forecasts issued by the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

Gov Phakaphong said that all areas must be prepared for the possibility of a crisis occurring. People should be prepared to follow response and evacuation plans in order to get to safe points or designated shelters.

“We have requested that the Marine Police closely monitor the sea and to stop boats from leaving shore. If a boat is found violating the order, we will have them immediately return to shore. A surveillance centre has been set up with personnel and equipment to prepare for assistance in designated areas,” he added.

“I have assigned the DDPM-Phuket to issue weather updates in both Thai and English to hotel operators to warn tourists about the storm,” Gov Phakaphong noted.

The Phuket Marine Office has issued an official warning in both Thai and English to every port in Phuket to inform boat operators and tourists of the strict orders, Gov Phakaphong said. (See the warning issued yesterday, click here.)

“The Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office will closely monitor the situation through Government agencies and will provide up-to-date information through the local media network,” Gov Phakaphong said.