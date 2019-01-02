PHUKET: Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman Coast have been issued a weather warning, with torrential downpours and waves reaching up to three metres high forecast from tomorrow (Jan 3) through Saturday (Jan 5) with up to 70% of the island expected to be hit with heavy rain.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 January 2019, 01:18PM

All small boats are banned from leaving shore during the heavy warning period, from tomorrow through Saturday (Jan 3-5). Image: TMD

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Director-General Phuwieng Prakhammintara issued the warning for Phuket this morning, following a general warning for all of Southern Thailand yesterday.

All small boats are banned from leaving shore during the heavy warning period, Phuket Marine Office Acting Chief Wiwat Chitchertwong confirmed with a written notice today (Jan 2).

“Regarding reports of Tropical Storm Pabuk, small boats must not leave port on Jan 3-5,” Mr wiwat said in his notice.

“All things for (marine) safety must be in order. Boat captains must check their boats and the safety equipment on board, including life jackets, for any emergency.

“Also, all boat operators must follow weather reports closely,” he added.

Tropical storm Pabuk is over the lower South China Sea, located at latitude 6.0 degrees north, longitude 108.0 degrees east, with maximum sustained winds of 65km/h, the TMD noted in its warning this morning.

“The storm was moving west at a speed of 10km/h through the tip of Indochina and expected to reach the lower Gulf by 2-3 January 2019.

“By 3-5 January 2019, it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions,” the warning noted.

The areas expected to be affected were given as:

3-4 January: Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

4-5 January: Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 meters high in the Gulf and 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore lasting 5 January 2019,” the TMD warned.

The TMD urged people to keep close watch on the weather warning updates at the TMD website (click here) or by calling the TMD 24-hour call centre on 1182.