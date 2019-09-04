Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snake on the beach! Burnt remains found in barrel? Bikers help kid in traffic! || September 4

PHUKET XTRA - September 4 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Swimming snake caught on Nai Harn! |:| Activist was murdered |:| Ex-airline CEO given 4-year sentence over Phuket crash |:| Alleged killer fails to appear in court |:| Bikers praised for helping kid in traffic Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 07:15PM

