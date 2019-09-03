THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

PHUKET: Roger Bullman, the 53-year-old Norwegian man charged with manslaughter for the killing of British tourist Amitpal Najaj at a resort in Phuket last month, has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to present himself at Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (Sept 2), Karon Police have confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 September 2019, 05:45PM

Norwegian tourist Roger Bullman shows police a wound in his shoulder that he says was sustained in the fight. Photo: Karon Police /file

However, the officer responsible for the case, Maj Techin Deethongon of the Karon Police, told The Phuket News today that he is in contact with Bullman and that he is not worried that the Norwegian will skip bail and flee the island.

“He knew he had to come to court, but he didn’t come because he did not feel safe. He said was he was being hounded by some media following him who were invading his privacy,” Maj Techin said.

Asked where Bullman is now, Maj Techin declined to answer.

Asked whether he thought Bullman would flee before trial, Maj Techin said, “I don’t think so. He is still around Phuket. His passport is still being held. The Phuket Provincial Court is now the authority responsible for him.”

Bullmam was released on bail by the Phuket Provincial Court after he was arraigned, and has been free to roam the island since.

Bullman faces a charge of trespass by an act of violence, which if he is found guilty of will incur a sentence of up to five years in jail or a fine of up to B10,000, or both.

He has also been charged with manslaughter, defined under the Thai Criminal Code as causing the death of a person by inflicting injury upon the body of such person without intent to cause death.

If found guilty of manslaughter, Mr Bullman will face a punishment of three to 15 years imprisonment.

Maj Techin today confirmed that the new charge of failing to present himself in court has been added to his docket.

Bullman has admitted to choking Mr Bajaj with a restraint hold amid a fight that started over Bullman making too much noise at his hotel room at the Centara Grand Resort on Aug 21, but maintains that killing Mr Bajaj was accidental. (See story here.)

