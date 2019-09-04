THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lifeguard nabs snake swimming onto Phuket beach

Lifeguard nabs snake swimming onto Phuket beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach are urging people to beware any snakes seen in the water or on the beach after one was caught on the sand there on Monday (Sept 2).

marineanimalstourismSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 12:27PM

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak with the rat snake caught by hand. Photo: Morakot Suetrong

« »

Nai Harn lifeguard Nara Ratnarak told The Phuket News that he saw the snake swim out of the water and onto the beach at about 11am.

“I was just walking along the beach during my patrol when I saw it come out of the water,” Mr Nara said.

“I think it came from a small island, maybe looking for food,” he added.

Thinking it was not a good idea to have the snake, which measured over two metres long, loose on a beach popular with tourists, Mr Nara followed it up the beach and caught it with his hands.

“It took me about five minutes to catch the snake, but I do warn people to not try this if they have no experience,” Mr Nara said.

“Luckily, this was a rat snake, which is not poisonous,” he added.

“Some tourists saw it and were shocked, but there were not many tourists on the beach at that time,” Mr Nara said.

“If you do see a snake on or near the beach, please don’t try to catch it yourself. Just keep away from it and come and get a lifeguard. We’ll take care of it,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue
Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murder suspect caught, 20 years later! Wife found dead, man on run! 'Red flag' law? || September 3
Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist
Local polls likely 'early next year'
Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status
Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings
Body of missing Chinese tourist found
Cash for road race tip-offs
Sukhothai set to fight Podul aftermath
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dual-pricing at public hospitals? Surfer rescues at Surin! TM30/TM28 explained! || September 2
Phuket murder suspect arrested after 20 years, caught by traffic stop
Electricity outage to hit bypass road
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

 

Phuket community
Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

i imagine one of the conditions of his bail is that he reports to the police and also attends court ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Nothing new about this. We surfers have been saving tourists and locals for as long as I have been h...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Now we can see if TM-30,TM-47 ++ works, to se if criminals use it....(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Am I mistaken, that due to the last coup d'etat, there hasn't been an election for Or Bor To...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

This man should not be given a choice. He killed someone and could do it again. Disgraceful....(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Leases on residential property null upon death of the Lessor. One can certainly add a clause ass...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 