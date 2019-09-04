THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash

PARIS: A French court on Tuesday sentenced the former head of a Thai budget airline to four years in jail over a 2007 crash that killed 90 people, nearly two-thirds of them foreigners.

tourismtransportdeathcrime
By AFP

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 08:50AM

Workers and officials inspect the site of the One-Two-Go budget airline's MD-82 passenger jet at Phuket International Airport on Sept 17, 2007, a day after the plane crashed as it tried to land in poor weather. Investigators scoured the debris for clues after the jet carrying 130 people crashed, killing 89 people in Thailand's worst air disaster in a decade. Photo: AFP

Officials inspect the burnt out fuselage of the One-Two-Go budget airline's MD-82 passenger jet at Phuket International Airport on Sept 17, 2007, a day after the plane crashed as it tried to land in poor weather. Investigators scoured the debris for clues after the Thai passenger jet carrying 130 people crashed in Phuket, killing 89 people in Thailand's worst air disaster in a decade. Photo: AFP

Thai policemen and forensic workers stand next to body bags containing victims from the One-Two-Go budget airline's MD-82 passenger jet in Phuket, Sept 17, 2007, a day after the plane crashed as it tried to land in poor weather. Investigators scoured the debris for clues after the Thai passenger jet carrying 130 people crashed in Phuket, killing 89 people in Thailand's worst air disaster in a decade. Photo: AFP

A Thai worker seals a coffin containing the body of a Israeli national who was killed in the One-Two-Go budget airline's MD-82 passenger jet crash, at the identification site in Phuket island, Sept 20, 2007. Forensic police said it may take two more weeks to identify 33 badly burnt victims of the Thai air crash, as investigators prepared to send the crucial flight data recorders to the US. Photo: AFP

General view of a rally held, on Sept 16, 2008 in Paris, in memory of the victims of Sept 2007 One-Two Go Thai plane crash that killed 89 people in Phuket. Over 100 survivors and victims' relatives have given authority to two US lawyers to represent them in an attempt to claim damages from Chicago-based Boeing, which took over plane maker McDonnell Douglas Corporation in 1997. Photo: AFP

Crash survivor Thibaud Laroro (centre) takes part in a rally, on Sept 16, 2008 in Paris, in memory of the victims of Sept 2007 One-Two Go Thai plane crash that killed 89 people in Phuket. Over 100 survivors and victims' relatives have given authority to two US lawyers to represent them in an attempt to claim damages from Chicago-based Boeing, which took over plane maker McDonnell Douglas Corporation in 1997. Photo: AFP

The suit, filed by the families of the nine French victims aboard the flight, claimed the crash landing on the resort island of Phuket was "an accident waiting to happen".

The Paris court found Udom Tantiprasongchai, the former head of the airline One-Two-Go, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and also set a fine of 75,000 euros ($82,300).

But despite an international warrant for his arrest, Tantiprasongchai has never been detained and did not respond to the French judicial summons, and was tried in absentia.

The crash occurred on September 16, 2007, when the McDonnell Douglas passenger jet carrying 123 passengers and seven crew skidded off the runway and burst into flames while trying to land in driving rain and heavy winds.

A total of 89 of the 130 people on board died at the scene, while one survivor succumbed to burn injuries later in the hospital. In all, 40 others survived but received various injuries.

The victims' families accused the airline of trying to cover up a series of failings which led to the crash, including overworked pilots and falsified flight logs.

In its ruling, the court found evidence of "mistakes" by the pilots but also faulted the airline, saying the crew "did not have the capacity to react correctly... because of their fatigue and stress."

Among the dead were 33 Thai nationals and 57 foreigners, mainly tourists from Britain, Israel and France.

One of the plaintiffs, Gerard Bembaron, who lost a brother in the crash, hailed a ruling that "sends a serious warning to airlines with dubious practices, even if they don't fly in France."

French courts are allowed to hear cases involving accidents or attacks anywhere in the world if French citizens are victims.

One-Two-GO and its parent company Orient Thai have both ceased to operate since the crash.

