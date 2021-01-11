PHUKET XTRA - January 11 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Officials: 2nd wave can end by February |:| Should law breakers gt free Covid medical treatment? |:| Call for blood donations by Phuket Red Cross |:| Ex-Patong taxi boss arrested for drugs Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 11 January 2021, 07:52PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Kurt,it says: At every Subdistrict Health Promoting Centre. What do you need more ? An address and ...(Read More)
@Kurt What a load of uninformed BS again. Coming out from an ASQ Hotel in Bangkok and having a cert...(Read More)
@Kurt yes, I’m prepared for it. I have a house but I will be alone so I’m thinking of a quaranti...(Read More)
@Kurt. When he says "...“There will be enough vaccine for everyone, free of charge,..” it ...(Read More)
"...we do not know what caused the accident...” I wonder. By the looks of the vehicle, doe...(Read More)
Nice to read that vaccines will be free of charge! Quite different from that private hospital in BKK...(Read More)
@ChrisWC, Well, Bangkok is declared a 'red zone'. Anyone traveling, coming into Phuket fro...(Read More)
China wouldn't allow WHO to investigate the source of the virus! That's a powerful statement...(Read More)
Fascinated-Pascale: About reading, in the first paragraph you mention is not any address written of...(Read More)
The doctor talks only about the center of the Universe ---> Thailand. Sure the new variant of Co...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.