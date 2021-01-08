Kata Rocks
Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs

Former Patong taxi boss arrested for guns, drugs

PHUKET: A former president of the Patong Taxi Club has been arrested in a raid that netted 122,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and two illegal firearms. 

patongtourismtransportdrugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 January 2021, 06:39PM

Chatchawan Khuechan, 54, was found in possession of 122.000 meth pills. Photo: Phang Nga Police

Chatchawan Khuechan, 54, was found in possession of 122.000 meth pills. Photo: Phang Nga Police

Chatchawan Khuechan, 54, was found in possession of 122.000 meth pills. Photo: Phang Nga Police

Chatchawan Khuechan, 54, was found in possession of 122.000 meth pills. Photo: Phang Nga Police

Chatchawan Khuechan, 54, was found in possession of 122.000 meth pills. Photo: Phang Nga Police

Chatchawan Khuechan, 54, was found in possession of 122.000 meth pills. Photo: Phang Nga Police

Patong Police today (Jan 8) reported that Chatchawan Khuechan, a 54-year-old resident of Moo 3 Wichit, was arrested yesterday (Jan 7) in a joint raid carried out by Phang Nga Town Police, Phang Nga Provincial Police and Region 8 Police. 

The report did not confirm where Chatchawan was arrested, but did note that officers from Khok Kloi Police Station and Phang Nga Muang District Police Station were present for the arrest.

According to the report, Chatchawan was found with 122,000 pills of ya bah.

He was also found in illegal possession of a .45-calibre Taurus brand handgun and eight bullets as well as a Remington brand shotgun and 24 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

The meth pills were found packed into 61 bundles marked 999, all hidden in a 40-litre green plastic bucket, said the report.

Each of the 61 bundles contained 10 smaller packs. Each pack contained 200 pills (198 orange tablets, 2 green tablets), the report added.

The pills were imprinted on one side with the letters “WY”, the report also noted.

Chatchawan was arrested in a case that also saw the arrests of Mr Wirote ‘Ko Lek’ Saematakul, Mr Kitti ‘Kob’ Pengboon and Ms Pornpimol ‘Mon’ Chusakultantiwong for possession of a Category I narcotic for the purpose of distribution without permission, the report noted.

Chatchawan faces additional charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, carrying firearms in a public area without a permit or reasonable necessity and urgency for the circumstances, the report concluded.

