Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low

Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) is calling for Thais and foreigners to donate blood, as they are facing the shortage of blood to supply Phuket hospitals. 

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Monday 11 January 2021, 12:41PM

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations as the COVID-19 situation has left blood reserves dangerously low. Photo: Thai Red Cross

« »

“At this stage, we do not have many units of blood in stock, and we are unable to supply enough blood to patients in need,” a PRBC staffer told The Phuket News today (Jan 11).

“All people are invited to help replenish the blood stocks and save lives,” the staffer said.

The local explanation came after the state news agency National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) reported that the COVID-19 outbreak has had a big effect on blood reserves throughout the country.

According to the Thai Red Cross Society, more than 340 hospitals in Thailand lack sufficient blood reserves. The Thai Red Cross cannot provide enough blood to meet the demand as regular donors have been coming in less often than usual due to the pandemic, NNT reported.

The Thai Red Cross is able to provide only 700-900 units of blood a day, while daily demand requires 2,200 units, said the report.

Stringent measures are in place at all blood-donation facilities to ensure the donors’ safety, NNT noted in its report.

All donors are required to report their travel history before donating blood, and donors must wear a plastic sleeve on their arm before putting their arms into a blood pressure monitor as part of the process.

Other equipment including blood donor beds, chairs and more are cleaned with sanitiser many times during the day, the report added.

Those in the greater Phuket area who want to donate blood can do so at mobile stations from today (Jan 11) through Jan 29 at the following locations, as follows:

January 11:

12am-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Thalang)

12am-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Phuket Town)

January 12:

9:30am-1pm at Plai Phraya District Office (Krabi Town)

January 13:

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Thalang)

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Phuket Town)

January 14:

9am-midday at Rajaprajanugroh 35 School (Phang Nga)

1.30pm-4pm at Pullman Khaolak Resort (Phang Nga)

January 15:

1pm-4am at Great Glove (Thailand Co Ltd) factory (Thalang)

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Phuket Town)

January 18:

1pm-4pm at J.D. Pools Co Ltd (Koh Kaew)

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Phuket Town)

January 19:

9.30am-1pm at Klongtomratrangsan School (Krabi)

9.30am-1pm at Klongponsaritpittaya School (Krabi)

January 20:

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Phuket Town)

1pm-4pm at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa (Mai Khao)

January 21:

9am-midday at Phang Nga Technical College (Phang Nga Town)

1.30pm-4pm at Deebuk Phang-nga Wittayayon School (Phang Nga Town)

January 22:

10am-3pm at the Thai Nepali Association (Kathu)

January 25:

9.30am-1pm at Ao Luk Prachasan School (Krabi)

January 26:

10am-4pm at Domestic Terminal, Phuket International Airport

January 27:

9.30am-1pm at Nuaklongprachabumrung School (Krabi)

January 28:

1-4pm at Takua Tung District Office (Phang Nga)

January 29:

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus (Thalang)

Midday-6pm at Tesco Lotus Phuket (Phuket Town)

See also: Q&A Passing all the rules for donating blood in Phuket

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday
Electricity outage to affect Kalim
Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway
FDA vows ‘safety first’
CCSA shrugs off calls to deny free virus care
Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane
Domestic air travel takes a hit
Homeless man sought over Phuket Town building fire
Phuket health officials investigate mystery migrant worker death
Ministry confident second wave will end this month
Indonesian plane feared crashed, 62 passengers and crew aboard
Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival
Man arrested for robbing Patong 7-Eleven with knife
Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’
Position-tracking app required in 5 provinces

 

Phuket community
FDA vows ‘safety first’

@Kurt. When he says "...“There will be enough vaccine for everyone, free of charge,..” it ...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

"...we do not know what caused the accident...” I wonder. By the looks of the vehicle, doe...(Read More)

FDA vows ‘safety first’

Nice to read that vaccines will be free of charge! Quite different from that private hospital in BKK...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC, Well, Bangkok is declared a 'red zone'. Anyone traveling, coming into Phuket fro...(Read More)

FDA vows ‘safety first’

China wouldn't allow WHO to investigate the source of the virus! That's a powerful statement...(Read More)

Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’

Fascinated-Pascale: About reading, in the first paragraph you mention is not any address written of...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

The doctor talks only about the center of the Universe ---> Thailand. Sure the new variant of Co...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Could the Doctor also explain how he will control the new Covid-19 (variant) which has now effected ...(Read More)

Thai AirAsia Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us

Have some sympathy for AirAsia ? Never forget Flight 8501 ...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Your standard pharmaceutical masks that you see everyone wearing are a bit of a gambler's joke. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket

 