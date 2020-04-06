Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rawai, Patong ’shut down’! New immigration measures coming soon? || April 6

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rawai, Patong ’shut down’! New immigration measures coming soon? || April 6

PHUKET XTRA - April 6 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Patong, Rawai, Karon ’shut down |:| 4 new cases in Phuket, 123 total |:| 2,220 cases nationwide |:| Curfew breakers caught |:| Commercial flight restrictions in Thailand continues |:| Immigration measures coming soon? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 6 April 2020, 07:48PM

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended
After roughing it at Phuket crematorium building, stranded Russian tourists moved to resort
COVID-19 may have contributed to Hungarian tourist’s death, says doctor
Phuket officials announce just four ‘new’ cases of COVID, total hits 123
Governor exempts five hotels to receive new guests
Thailand logs 51 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
Rawai checkpoint nabs curfew breakers, meth pills
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai
UK PM in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat virus
Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo
Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners
COVID-19 rates showing signs of decline as 102 cases found
Four safe after boat swamped in storm
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala
Scared but desperate, Thai sex workers forced to the street

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai

I BELIEVE THIS MISURE IS WISE, BUT NOW OPEN THE NAI HARN BEACH ONLY TO THE RESIDENT,only for walking...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

They are indeed idiot not to have followed the Law...Trust they get the sentence they deserve. Never...(Read More)

COVID-19 to affect Phuket condo market for at least six months: Knight Frank

It is if you need somewhere to live...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

@DKK, For your information the reason I drive a CAR in Patong is because my wife works in the govern...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

@Kurt I'm in the over 70 at risk group. Prime Minister says I can be arrested for leaving resi...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Kurt,people are advised to stay home.Therefore nobody should visit you for a "High Tea".Th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai

Easy enough to double check but my understanding (and I live in Rawai is that the Karon checkpoint i...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

@Foot. No ! No changes for Non-O retirement visas !...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Funny,none of those commenting here (except K } gave his opinion on the drug pool party involving pe...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

I have a business visa that requires an exit & return at 90 days What is happening with those ...(Read More)

 

