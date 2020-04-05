THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

PHUKET: Patong has been “shut down” by order of the Phuket Governor, with all non-essential travel in or out of the tourism town denied in the hope of preventing a major outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the island.

COVID-19Coronaviruspatonghomicide
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 5 April 2020, 12:46AM

Police at the Kathu checkpoint just after midnight (Apr 5). Photo: Lt Parskon Sirichuchot

Police at the Kathu checkpoint just after midnight (Apr 5). Photo: Lt Parskon Sirichuchot

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana issued the order late Saturday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana issued the order late Saturday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The notice posted by Patong Police at about 11pm Saturday night (Apr 4).

The notice posted by Patong Police at about 11pm Saturday night (Apr 4).

The order (page 1). Image: PR Dept

The order (page 1). Image: PR Dept

The order (page 2). Image: PR Dept

The order (page 2). Image: PR Dept

The order (page 3). Image: PR Dept

The order (page 3). Image: PR Dept

« »

Phuket Governor issued the order earlier today, with public agencies posting the official notices at about 11pm tonight (Apr 4).

The order came into effect at midnight (00:01am, Apr 5).

Police checkpoints have been set up on the three main roads into Patong:

- in front of the Kathu Police Station, on Phra Baramee Rd in Kathu (the road that continues over Patong Hill)

- in front of Simon Cabaret on Sirirat Rd (at the southern end of Patong)

- in front of Ban Kalim School on the Kamala-Patong Rd (at the northern end of Patong.)

The only vehicles permitted through the checkpoints are those carrying necessary consumer goods and other items needed by public health and other officials in order to carry out their checks for the disease, Governor Phakaphong said.

Patong has fast become the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, with more than half the 109 cases of confirmed infections announced by local health officials being related to places or people in Patong, with most of those being related to the Bangla nightlife area.

“Phuket has a large number of hidden populations and tourists who are at risk of COVID-19. Many of the infections have been located at Soi Bangla, Patong. This area must be investigated,” Governor Phakaphong said.

Phuket Public Health Office Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew said that delay in confirming that Patong had become a hotbed for the disease was COVID-19’s long incubation period.

“An infected person initially may not show any symptoms, resulting in delayed confirmation that the person is infected,” he said.

Health officials on Thursday (Apr 2) began checks in Patong, Dr Thanit said.

“We found 200 people at risk,” he noted.

An intensive effort by health officials will begin today (Apr 5) and  continue through Monday, Dr Thanit added.

“By random testing of additional risk groups, we expect to identify 1,000 at-risk people,” he said.

“Everyone, every household in Patong” will be checked, Governor Phakaphong assured.

“People with fever will be quarantined in a designated place. The government will provide food to look after them,” Governor Phakaphong explained.

“Patong Municipality will clean, disinfect every location, every house in Patong,” he added.

The official order declaring the “Patong shutdown” noted that any persons found breaching the order were punishable under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may result in up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000 or both.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nine new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 109
COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold
Phuket airport empty as inbound international flight ban kicks in
Patong Police nab curfew breakers
Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive
Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks
Phuket’s first night of curfew see mass rollout of law enforcement, military
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels close! Nightly curfew in Thailand! Phuket COVID cases hit 100! || April 3
Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew
Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps
Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry
Teens jailed for breaching gathering ban, drug use
Three of Phuket’s new COVID cases travelled with man who died on train
Phuket hotels ordered to close
China’s use of bear bile in virus treatment slammed

 

Phuket community
Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

Must have been a fake Gucci mask - real one costs much more. Should ask her if she know of anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

Just release some more raw sewage into all the beaches and the beachgoers will scramble for sure......(Read More)

Hollywood’s darkest days

Yes, Idris Elba had it. And what did that mean for him? The same as it does for most people who get ...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

Considering the size of the island it would not take much to infect the older population, let's ...(Read More)

Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

By the way, the photos here not show the shack golf plate camps the Burmese workers live, but the bu...(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

Oh yes Fascinated. Executed by firing squad because this must be the most gruesome crime done on Phu...(Read More)

Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

Allowing the construction mafia to continue on with business as usual is another clear statement tha...(Read More)

Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

Guidelines for Burmese worker camps? Give me a break, that is just on paper and in brown envelopes. ...(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

Villa Markets, 24 hrs shops ( now limited opening hours), and Makro's are more crowded than wha...(Read More)

COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold

Adding 6% rooms, accompanied by an extra 6% water- electric- and incinerator capacities? No! 1400 h...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 