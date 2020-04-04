Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Police nab curfew breakers

Patong Police nab curfew breakers

PHUKET: Eight people were arrested in Patong overnight for breaking the nationwide night curfew from 10pm to 4am, according to a report by the Patong Police filed earlier today (Apr 4). Last night was the first night the nationwide night curfew was imposed.

COVID-19Coronaviruspatongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 April 2020, 11:13AM

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

« »

Those arrested for breaking the curfew without essential reason were named as:

1. Mr Pariwat Nuankaew, 35

2. Miss Saranyporn Chaicharung, 24

3. Miss Somkid Khwanngern, 36

4. Mr Winat Phutphong, age 36

5. Miss Wasana Sripradung, 30

6. Mr. Li Jiajun, 24, Chinese national

7. Mr. Kyau Oo, 35, Myanmar national

CMI - Thailand

8. Mr Jaja, 21, Myanmar national

The eight had breached Article 9 of the Emergency Decree, the report noted.

All eight were taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Royal Thai Police Spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo told the country on Thursday that police will be focusing more on communication with the general public about the rules during the first two nights of the curfew. (See story here.)

Persons who might have valid reasons to be out during curfew hours, such as shift workers for essential businesses, or those whose working hours end at around 10pm, must carry with them an identification card and a letter of certification clearly stating the reason for being out after 10pm, and an office telephone number.

The officials will consider these on a case-by-case basis, he added.

Yet, those who intentionally break the curfew without valid reason will face up to two years imprisonment, up to a B40,000 fine, or both forms of punishment. Gen Piya said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold
Phuket airport empty as inbound international flight ban kicks in
Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive
Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks
Phuket’s first night of curfew see mass rollout of law enforcement, military
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels close! Nightly curfew in Thailand! Phuket COVID cases hit 100! || April 3
Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew
Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps
Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry
Teens jailed for breaching gathering ban, drug use
Three of Phuket’s new COVID cases travelled with man who died on train
Phuket hotels ordered to close
China’s use of bear bile in virus treatment slammed
Phuket Lockdown: Tourists urged to hustle before airport closes
Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 50,000

 

Phuket community
Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

This is a huge mistake. These workers live in close, usually squalid conditions and frequent all man...(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

Clear evidence shows if you are at least 1.5 metres apart there is little chance of virus spreading....(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

Call it what it is - SARS 2 and people won't ignore it so easily. Having said that, a beach un...(Read More)

Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew

As long there is no firm Patong lockdown, that long the coronavirus will spread all over Phuket. Ar...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

@DeK, try to think a bit. Driving taxi, minivan, food delivery truck, ambulance, and more 'driv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first night of curfew see mass rollout of law enforcement, military

Interesting that they have a checkpoint at Sapan Hin. It's closed anyway. Physical barriers stop...(Read More)

Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew

Is a Vice Admiral in charge of Vice, if he is he will be out of work now in Patong...(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

They clearly knew they were wrong as they ran away. All should have been arrested. People like this ...(Read More)

Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

I wonder why not all these building sites are shut down, here in Phuket we are talking about 10000 +...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

@Nasa. What kinda person drives through Patong three times in one day in times likes this ?...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 