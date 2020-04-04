Patong Police nab curfew breakers

PHUKET: Eight people were arrested in Patong overnight for breaking the nationwide night curfew from 10pm to 4am, according to a report by the Patong Police filed earlier today (Apr 4). Last night was the first night the nationwide night curfew was imposed.

COVID-19 Coronavirus

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 April 2020, 11:13AM

Eight people were arrested in Patong over night for breaking the nationwide night curfew. Photo: Patong Police

Those arrested for breaking the curfew without essential reason were named as:

1. Mr Pariwat Nuankaew, 35

2. Miss Saranyporn Chaicharung, 24

3. Miss Somkid Khwanngern, 36

4. Mr Winat Phutphong, age 36

5. Miss Wasana Sripradung, 30

6. Mr. Li Jiajun, 24, Chinese national

7. Mr. Kyau Oo, 35, Myanmar national

8. Mr Jaja, 21, Myanmar national

The eight had breached Article 9 of the Emergency Decree, the report noted.

All eight were taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Royal Thai Police Spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo told the country on Thursday that police will be focusing more on communication with the general public about the rules during the first two nights of the curfew. (See story here.)

Persons who might have valid reasons to be out during curfew hours, such as shift workers for essential businesses, or those whose working hours end at around 10pm, must carry with them an identification card and a letter of certification clearly stating the reason for being out after 10pm, and an office telephone number.

The officials will consider these on a case-by-case basis, he added.

Yet, those who intentionally break the curfew without valid reason will face up to two years imprisonment, up to a B40,000 fine, or both forms of punishment. Gen Piya said.