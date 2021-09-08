The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questions over Phuket Vegetarian Festival, Man confesses as missing girl rescued |:| September 8

PHUKET XTRA - September 8 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Approval for 12m more Sinovac doses |:| Man confessed as missing girl rescued |:| Organisers unsure of scale over Vegetarian Festival |:| Covid Update |:| Cabinet approves holding local elections Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 8 September 2021, 05:54PM

