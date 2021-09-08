Cabinet approves holding of local elections

BANGKOK: A meeting of Cabinet ministers has approved the holding of local elections, starting with subdistrict administrative organisation (OrBorTor) polls, and has directed the Election Commission (EC) to consider the proper time to hold them this year and set safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

politics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 8 September 2021, 09:38AM

Photo: NNT

Government Spokesman Dr Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Sept 7) that the Cabinet meeting acknowledged preparations to hold local elections, which include subdistrict administrative organisations, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Pattaya City.

The move was proposed by the Ministry of the Interior, reports state news agency NNT.

The EC will consider the time frame. Once everything is set, the Cabinet will consider holding subdistrict administrative organisation elections in 5,300 locations this year. Bangkok and Pattaya polls will then follow, the report noted.

The Ministry of the Interior has prepared funds, using the fiscal 2022 expenditure budget provisions of subdistrict administrative organisations, Bangkok and Pattaya. The provisions include the expense of holding the elections and additional expenses related to measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The EC has issued regulations and announcements to recruit local EC members in all areas, and has set guidelines on the voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.