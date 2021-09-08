Approval for 12mn additional Sinovac doses

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved B4.25 billion to procure 12 million more Sinovac vaccine doses to support its mix-and-match vaccination plan.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 September 2021, 10:12AM

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a woman at Central Plaza Westgate Hall, Bangkok yesterday (Sept 7). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Sept 7) the Cabinet approved a budget of B4.25bn to purchase another 12mn doses of the Sinovac vaccine to build up immunity in people in three main target groups.

They comprise people with underlying health conditions putting them at risk; people aged 60 years and over; officials whose duties involve COVID-19 control, such as officials at disease control checkpoints and quarantine facilities, soldiers, police and garbage collectors. Any remaining vaccines will go to the general public.

Mr Thanakorn said the purchase of the additional 12mn doses of the Sinovac vaccine was in line with the vaccine procurement plan. The vaccine could be delivered this month or in October, and it would also support the mix-and-match vaccination plan, he said. The mixed-dose vaccination uses the Sinovac vaccine as the first jab and AstraZeneca as the second.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will vaccinate obese and chronically ill teenage students against COVID-19.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said students at BMA schools aged 12-18 years who had health conditions would receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer at Navamindradhiraj University in Dusit district, starting from Sept 21.

The 437 schools under the BMA’s jurisdiction had been instructed to register students for vaccination from Sept 6 to 8, the governor said.

Inoculations would be available for students suffering from obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, those with chronic respiratory illnesses including asthma, and other chronic conditions.

The BMA would later provide COVID-19 vaccination for all students aged 12-18, he said.