The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Approval for 12mn additional Sinovac doses

Approval for 12mn additional Sinovac doses

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved B4.25 billion to procure 12 million more Sinovac vaccine doses to support its mix-and-match vaccination plan.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 September 2021, 10:12AM

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a woman at Central Plaza Westgate Hall, Bangkok yesterday (Sept 7). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a woman at Central Plaza Westgate Hall, Bangkok yesterday (Sept 7). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Sept 7) the Cabinet approved a budget of B4.25bn to purchase another 12mn doses of the Sinovac vaccine to build up immunity in people in three main target groups.

They comprise people with underlying health conditions putting them at risk; people aged 60 years and over; officials whose duties involve COVID-19 control, such as officials at disease control checkpoints and quarantine facilities, soldiers, police and garbage collectors. Any remaining vaccines will go to the general public.

Mr Thanakorn said the purchase of the additional 12mn doses of the Sinovac vaccine was in line with the vaccine procurement plan. The vaccine could be delivered this month or in October, and it would also support the mix-and-match vaccination plan, he said. The mixed-dose vaccination uses the Sinovac vaccine as the first jab and AstraZeneca as the second.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will vaccinate obese and chronically ill teenage students against COVID-19.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said students at BMA schools aged 12-18 years who had health conditions would receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer at Navamindradhiraj University in Dusit district, starting from Sept 21.

The 437 schools under the BMA’s jurisdiction had been instructed to register students for vaccination from Sept 6 to 8, the governor said.

Inoculations would be available for students suffering from obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, those with chronic respiratory illnesses including asthma, and other chronic conditions.

The BMA would later provide COVID-19 vaccination for all students aged 12-18, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 08 September 2021 - 11:19:55 

The Cabinet react fast on the crocodile tears crying Chinese officials about unfairness in thinking of chinese vaccines. By buying another 12 mn  doses sinovac Thailand shows/proves her loyalty to Beiing. Happy days to come for the Covid-19 variant 'Delta' and coming variant 'Um'. Where is now the believed 'Herd Immunity' on Phuket, the best vaccinated province of Thailand?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Domestic visitors to Phuket can conduct own rapid tests at checkpoint
Mobs block traffic, throw bombs, say police
Electricity outage to affect Kata
Cabinet approves holding of local elections
Hotel operators consider closing amid weak demand
Phuket marks 234 new cases, COVID deaths hit 30
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree ending? Pfizer injections begin in Phuket |:| September 7
Man jailed for five years in Vietnam for spreading COVID
‘Green’ patients allowed home isolation
‘Don’t panic’ about Mu variant, Ministry of Public Health says
Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, one more death
New law may replace emergency decree
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases continue to rise, Prime minister survives vote, Bangla cables |:| September 6
Pfizer injections begin in Phuket
Governor claims Sandbox tourism brings B1.6bn to Phuket

 

Phuket community
Approval for 12mn additional Sinovac doses

The Cabinet react fast on the crocodile tears crying Chinese officials about unfairness in thinking ...(Read More)

Hotel operators consider closing amid weak demand

There's something Americanesque about opening up businesses as viral infections mount. Didn'...(Read More)

Phuket marks 234 new cases, COVID deaths hit 30

Are they still practicing 'Bring infected Phuket people home' ? Policy of importing Covid in...(Read More)

Phuket marks 234 new cases, COVID deaths hit 30

@Maverick, It is time we see the infection figures per Town/Tambon split up in 'Thai', '...(Read More)

Phuket marks 234 new cases, COVID deaths hit 30

More than half the cases continue to be in Phuket Town - clusters of infections - do they have contr...(Read More)

‘Green’ patients allowed home isolation

Common sense finally prevails, this will also encourage more folks to get tested, knowing that unles...(Read More)

Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

And Thailand says they have never ever been taken over! wake up people it's the new way of doing...(Read More)

New order waives PCR testing of domestic tourists during stay in Phuket

When the PCR tests of the non domestic tourists will be reduced? Was there one infection between te...(Read More)

New law may replace emergency decree

DeK lost track. His bluntly reaction on Kurt for the sake to criticize him is faster than he can rea...(Read More)

New law may replace emergency decree

@Kurt Actually it is you who always start to panic whenever there is word of a new Covid variant ! ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property

 