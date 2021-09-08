The Phuket News
Phuket marks 234 new cases, COVID deaths hit 30

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 234 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 7) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 5,961.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 September 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Sept 7) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Monday (Sept 6). Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

UPDATE: The PPHO has posted a notice confirming that one of the deaths was that of a 64-year-old Thai woman who had received two vaccination injections of AstraZeneca, and that the other death was that of a 69-year-old Thai woman with an "unknown vaccination history".

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11:20pm last night, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

However, the report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Saturday (Sept 4) to 10.

The latest two deaths also bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 Apr 3 to 30. 

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,628, as follows:

  • Sept 1 - 204 new cases
  • Sept 2 - 235 new cases
  • Sept 3 - 242 new cases
  • Sept 4 - 240 new cases
  • Sept 5 - 241 new cases
  • Sept 6 - 232 new cases
  • Sept 7 - 234 new cases

The current total of 5,961 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 88 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 2,993 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 378 from the 2,615 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,357 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 76 more patients than the 3,281 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 33 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 82, from 1,021 to 939.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,551 beds available for COVID patients (+200 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,961 (+131) or 76.87% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-2); 339 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 625 were ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Sept 7), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Monday (Sept 6), as follows:

  • Rassada - 1,410 cases (+61)
  • Phuket Town - 1,022 (+33)
    (Talad Yai 671, +22; Talad Neua 351 +11)
  • Wichit - 535 (+32)
  • Srisoonthorn - 352 (+7)
  • Koh Kaew - 307 (+11)
  • Cherng Talay - 288 (+1)
  • Kathu - 270 (+17)
  • Thepkrasattri - 225 (+3)
  • Patong - 225 (+7)
  • Rawai - 216 (+3)
  • Chalong - 185 (+4)
  • Pa Khlok - 106 (+3)
  • Mai Khao - 73 (+1)
  • Kamala - 65 (+2)
  • Karon - 59 (+1)
  • Sakhu - 30 (+2)

Kurt | 08 September 2021 - 10:57:30 

Are they still practicing 'Bring infected Phuket people home' ? Policy of importing Covid infections with open eyes? All the way from were patients come from to Phuket, and next possible on Phuket. This is so against any international quarantine rule. But healthy returning foreigners having a house on Phuket can stay there only in day time, but must sleep in sha hotel. Amazing Phuket.

Kurt | 08 September 2021 - 10:45:41 

@Maverick, It is time we see the infection figures per Town/Tambon split up in 'Thai', 'Migrgant workers' and 'Foreigners' numbers. Than it becomes more clear where center of gravity of infections lays. Than a more goal orientated approach can start. Now the focus is to much 'in general'. Lost of time, money and effectiveness.

maverick | 08 September 2021 - 09:56:59 

More than half the cases continue to be in Phuket Town - clusters of infections - do they have control ? Clearly vaccines are not preventing transmission and infection

 

