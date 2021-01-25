PHUKET XTRA - January 25 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Two gunned down in Phuket Bus Terminal 2 |:| Patong, Phuket Town to have free COVID vaccines |:| Pakrit Keesin to run for Patong Mayor |:| COVID cases rise by 187 in Thailand |:| Mandatory quarantine for BKK arrivals to Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 25 January 2021, 06:31PM
