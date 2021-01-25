Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor

PHUKET: Pakrit Keesin, younger brother to influential Patong businessman Preechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, has announced that he will contest the seat of mayor in the upcoming municipal election in Patong to be held on Mar 28.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 January 2021, 01:13PM

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Pakrit, whose nickname is ‘Puen’, the Thai word for “gun” [Mr Pakrit chooses to spell his nickname this way], made the announcement at The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa in Patong yesterday (Jan 24).

The announcement came as the Rak Patong Party announced all their candidates for the Patong municipal election.

Rak Patong Party was founded in 1994 by Mr Pakrit and Mr Prab’s father, longstanding Patong Mayor Pian Keesin. Mr Pian led the party until his death in 2014.

Mr Pakrit has now taken on the role of leader of the Rak Patong Party.

Mr Pakrit announced at the press conference yesterday that the Rak Patong Party is an alternative political party that aims to help resolve problems of the Patong people, from local residents to businesses.

“Patong needs a leader with a good international perspective. He must not only have good policies, but must also listen to the local people – especially in this current situation,” Mr Pakrit said.

“We must be aware of basic well-being, including basic utilities, the needs of the people and stimulating tourism to the international level, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

Asked why his brother Mr Prab is not running for election, Mr Pakrit explained, “He has to mainly take care of the family’s business.”

“I want to follow up and carry on our father’s will in order to listen and solve problems of people,” Mr Pakrit said, adding that when he was young he often went on field trips with his father while Mr Pian was in office as Mayor of Patong.

“I want to follow the quote that my father always said, ‘Nayok na dam prachachon nasai’ [Dark-faced mayor, bright-faced people],” Mr Pakrit added.

The Rak Patong candidates announced yesterday, all men, were:

Patong Voting District 1: Manot Thonghom, Wasan Chaisit, Charuay Phet-heung, Somchai Kwanyuen, Prasitichai Patkor and Mana Panchalard.

Patong Voting District 2: Thanin Attasap, Sahat Tamchu, Wirat Prateep Na Thalang, Banyat Somnam, Suthikan Vanyanaporn and Boontan Piromrit.

Patong Voting District 3: Manit Yuyen, Pritsapakom Setthong, Pongpisut Kitkosab, Methasit Kanjana, Sanakorn Keesin and Saichon Sombat.