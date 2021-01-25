BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor

Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor

PHUKET: Pakrit Keesin, younger brother to influential Patong businessman Preechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, has announced that he will contest the seat of mayor in the upcoming municipal election in Patong to be held on Mar 28.

patongpolitics
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 January 2021, 01:13PM

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

Pakrit Keesin publicly announced yesterday (Jan 24) that he would be contesting the position of Patong Mayor in the upcoming election. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Pakrit, whose nickname is ‘Puen’, the Thai word for “gun” [Mr Pakrit chooses to spell his nickname this way], made the announcement at The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa in Patong yesterday (Jan 24).

The announcement came as the Rak Patong Party announced all their candidates for the Patong municipal election.

Rak Patong Party was founded in 1994 by Mr Pakrit and Mr Prab’s father, longstanding Patong Mayor Pian Keesin. Mr Pian led the party until his death in 2014.

Mr Pakrit has now taken on the role of leader of the Rak Patong Party.

Mr Pakrit announced at the press conference yesterday that the Rak Patong Party is an alternative political party that aims to help resolve problems of the Patong people, from local residents to businesses.

“Patong needs a leader with a good international perspective. He must not only have good policies, but must also listen to the local people – especially in this current situation,” Mr Pakrit said.

“We must be aware of basic well-being, including basic utilities, the needs of the people and stimulating tourism to the international level, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

Asked why his brother Mr Prab is not running for election, Mr Pakrit explained, “He has to mainly take care of the family’s business.”

“I want to follow up and carry on our father’s will in order to listen and solve problems of people,” Mr Pakrit said, adding that when he was young he often went on field trips with his father while Mr Pian was in office as Mayor of Patong.

“I want to follow the quote that my father always said, ‘Nayok na dam prachachon nasai’ [Dark-faced mayor, bright-faced people],” Mr Pakrit added.

The Rak Patong candidates announced yesterday, all men, were:

Patong Voting District 1: Manot Thonghom, Wasan Chaisit, Charuay Phet-heung, Somchai Kwanyuen, Prasitichai Patkor and Mana Panchalard.

Patong Voting District 2: Thanin Attasap, Sahat Tamchu, Wirat Prateep Na Thalang, Banyat Somnam, Suthikan Vanyanaporn and Boontan Piromrit.

Patong Voting District 3: Manit Yuyen, Pritsapakom Setthong, Pongpisut Kitkosab, Methasit Kanjana, Sanakorn Keesin and Saichon Sombat.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 25 January 2021 - 13:47:52 

Ahhh...enough beating around the bush...let's just dive straight into mob rule for all to see, rather than having it operate under-cover.  This is a classic case of letting the fox guard the chicken house.  This seems like a REALLY bad idea for law in order and for trying to stem corruption.  I hope, for the sake of Phuketians, that this never happens.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now
Electricity outage to affect area in Rawai
Three injured as pickup hits power pole
Xi to open virtual Davos forum as virus-hit West struggles
No Phuket quarantine for Bangkok arrivals
New app to help find homes for stray animals
Egat plans world’s largest floating solar farm in June
Two killed in Phuket bus terminal shooting
Alleged Asia drug kingpin arrested after Australia probe
Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety
National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job
Concerns as COVID shifts learning online
Japanese restaurant burglar arrested
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October
Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

 

Phuket community
No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

So it's the named owner of the vehicle who will get points deducted rather than the actual drive...(Read More)

Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor

Ahhh...enough beating around the bush...let's just dive straight into mob rule for all to see, r...(Read More)

Egat plans world’s largest floating solar farm in June

Why not on the large areas of strip-mined land? It would seem that the corrosive effect of being on ...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Kurt, Malaysia ports and Indonesia ports are closed to yachts. Malaysia is allowing yachts to come i...(Read More)

National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job

Easy to tell he was a just a junior office otherwise they would have posted him to an "inactive...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Svcoquette, do Malaysian ports by now not have quarantine facilities for yachts were you can anchor ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

Anyway, Phuket doesn't need the return of these 40,000 + workers. There are now still enough une...(Read More)

‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing

Mother dolphin and baby dolphin, both must be very much stressed by separation. What will such stres...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

A vaccination may stop some of the serious complications of Covid-19, but it does not stop a person ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Preventing the next pandemic

C'mon - when b*llsh*tting then please do it correctly ;) "Most studies show that people w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 