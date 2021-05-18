The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine imposed, restaurants can open late! Space junk recovered off Phuket! || May 18

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine imposed, restaurants can open late! Space junk recovered off Phuket! || May 18

PHUKET XTRA - May 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Restaurants can open past 9pm |:| Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing |:| Phuket quarantine for domestic, unvaccinated arrivals |:| Space junk recovered off Phuket |:| Aussie suspect detained |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 18 May 2021, 08:02PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vatican’s new Hong Kong bishop says religious freedom must stay
Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours
Aussie held, suspected of involvement in transnational crime
Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative
Kids get free internet for studying at home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reassurances from Bangkok about Phuket’s July 1st reopening || May 17
Space junk fuel tank safely recovered off Phuket
Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing
Electricity outage to affect Koh Siray
Phuket new COVID cases plunge for second consecutive day
Trio nabbed over Bangkok kidnapping
Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask
Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol
COVID-positive ship crew members must stay at sea
Moderna jabs to be imported by October

 

Phuket community
Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Day trippers are immune to carrying SARS CoV-2 and airport arrivals, too ? WTAF? Inanity reigns. ...(Read More)

Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing

Forcing Ms. Kulthida to appear at this hearing is pure BS. She's submitted her objection to bail...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Someone choosing to not wear a helmet in no way affects my health. Not wearing a mask does when viru...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

@pascale, thanks picking me out here for giving reaction, which confirms my comment on multi tasking...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Things become quite messy the way they executive things. They are panicking. My suggestion a few wee...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

Finally. But never too late. A great idea and it let's the big companies help their country dire...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Kurt,why didn't you mention the farang seen on a photo not wearing a helmet or mask. Showing yo...(Read More)

Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing

Why a bail consideration as this shooter destroyed a man's quality of life and in split second m...(Read More)

Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol

Agree Christy ! A moderator should spare us from insane comments posted by certain neo colonialists ...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

Since the 'Reform Coup' in 2014 Thai education levels are spiraling down on world rank lists...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 