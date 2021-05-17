Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing

PHUKET: Pornthep Channarong, the corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police who was drunk off-duty when he shot 25-year-old noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab in the stomach on Bangla Rd, Patong, in February, will face his bail request hearing on Wednesday (May 19).

policeviolencecrime

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 May 2021, 05:03PM

Bangkok lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd speaks with Mr Aroon’s family during his visit to Phuket in the week after the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Bangkok lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd, who is providing free legal assistance to Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, confirmed the news today (May 17).

“The Phuket Provincial Court sent a notice to Ms Kulthida to inform her that the court will consider the temporary release of Pornthep [now stripped of his rank and dimissed from the Royal Thai Police] as his relatives have filed a request,” Mr Kerdphol told The Phuket News today.

“The court informed Kulthida because she had previously filed a request to object to his temporary release [on bail],” he explained.

“If she wants to object to his release, she needs to present herself on that day. If not, the court will assume that she does not want to object anymore,” Mr Kerdphol said.

“Ms Kulthida told me that she will go on that day with a Phuket lawyer,” he added.

Mr Kerdphol confirmed that Pornthep has not yet been released on bail, and that this Wednesday will be his first real opportunity.

The Phuket Provincial Court decided to allow Pornthep to post bail, but his relatives were initially unable to present the amount required.

Now that they have the required amount, they have applied to the court to present their request to post bail.

“He has never been released before, and right now he is in Phuket Provincial Prison,” Mr Kerdphol said today.

“For the bail amount, from the court regulations the court has set about B600,000 for temporary release, or about B300,000 for release with EM band [Electronic monitoring tracking device],” he said

“The B600,000 is usual for a murder case, but the court can ask for less than that, depending on their consideration,” Mr Kerdphol noted.

Mr Kerdphol said that another lawyer based in Phuket will be assisting Ms Kulthida with filing her request with the court to deny bail.

“We now know that the relatives of the police officer charged have submitted a petition for his temporary release, but the Phuket Provincial Court has not yet approved it since we have already filed a request for the court to deny it,” he said.

The decision of whether or not to release Pornthep remains at the court’s discretion, he noted, but added, “We have already filed a petition for damages against the defendant, and as has been seen with other cases the defendant being released on bail has allowed for them to tamper with evidence, try to escape or create other circumstances. This is why the court should not allow his temporary release.”

Of note, Mr Kerdphol thanked the Clerk of the Court and the Phuket Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in expediting the case against Pornthep being heard in court.

Asked specifically whether he was still providing free legal services for Ms Kulthida, Mr Kerdphol confirmed, “Yes.”

Asked what he thought about foreigners moving ahead with fundraising to provide financial support for Ms Kulthida, he said, “That’s good, I totally agree with them. Kulthida needs financial help for her family. Even though her husband is now conscious and able to talk, he will not be able to live his life like before.

“Kulthida has no job and needs to take care of her children, and she will later need to take care of her husband after he is discharged from the hospital,” he added.

“He will need a wheelchair and other essential goods for living, such as pampers pants [diapers],” Mr kerdphol noted.

“If anyone wants to help her and her family, I will agree and appreciate it,” he said.

“I asked the public to make donations for her when I went to Phuket. For now, she has not asked me for any additional help, so I think she may have some money for living expenses. However, soon she will need more help for sure,” Mr Kerdphol said.

“For foreigners, if they want to help her, let them do the good things to help the poor family,” he concluded.