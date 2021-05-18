The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Aussie held, suspected of involvement in transnational crime

Aussie held, suspected of involvement in transnational crime

THAILAND: An Australian man was arrested in the southern district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat last night (May 17) by members of the Armed Forces Security Centre of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Command for suspected involvement in transnational crime in Phuket.

crimepolicesex
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 May 2021, 02:38PM

Australian Samuel James Norton Cook, second left, at Muang police station in Nakhon Si Thammarat after his arrest. Photo: Nujaree Rakrun.

Australian Samuel James Norton Cook, second left, at Muang police station in Nakhon Si Thammarat after his arrest. Photo: Nujaree Rakrun.

The arrest was made with cooperation from local immigration and patrol police.

Samuel James Norton Cook, 47, was detained after the Bangkok-registered Toyota sedan he was driving was stopped at the entry to Pratulod community in tambon Nai Muang, Muang district, last night.

A search of the vehicle found a passport with an entry visa that expired more than a year ago, and a fake driver’s licence.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Cook said he was visiting Nakhon Si Thammarat township on business.

An officer who took part in the arrest said security agencies had been keeping a close watch on Mr Cook, who was suspected of involvement in the drug trade and entertainment businesses in Phuket.

Mr Cook was also alleged to have procured Thai women for foreigners linked to a transnational criminal gang in Phuket.

About three months ago, Mr Cook rented a car from a shop in Phuket which also provided him with a fake driver’s licence, the officer alleged.

Mr Cook then moved to Nakhon Si Thammarat. Over the past three months he had stayed at four different hotels and resorts. He mostly stayed in his room during the day and drove out in the car at night, the officer said.

Mr Cook was initially held on a charge of overstaying his visa while the investigation into his suspected criminal activities continued.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vatican’s new Hong Kong bishop says religious freedom must stay
Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours
Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative
Kids get free internet for studying at home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reassurances from Bangkok about Phuket’s July 1st reopening || May 17
Space junk fuel tank safely recovered off Phuket
Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing
Electricity outage to affect Koh Siray
Phuket new COVID cases plunge for second consecutive day
Trio nabbed over Bangkok kidnapping
Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask
Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol
COVID-positive ship crew members must stay at sea
Moderna jabs to be imported by October
Huge traffic crunch in last-day race to enter Phuket under free rapid test

 

Phuket community
Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Day trippers are immune to carrying SARS CoV-2 and airport arrivals, too ? WTAF? Inanity reigns. ...(Read More)

Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing

Forcing Ms. Kulthida to appear at this hearing is pure BS. She's submitted her objection to bail...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Someone choosing to not wear a helmet in no way affects my health. Not wearing a mask does when viru...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

@pascale, thanks picking me out here for giving reaction, which confirms my comment on multi tasking...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Things become quite messy the way they executive things. They are panicking. My suggestion a few wee...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

Finally. But never too late. A great idea and it let's the big companies help their country dire...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Kurt,why didn't you mention the farang seen on a photo not wearing a helmet or mask. Showing yo...(Read More)

Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing

Why a bail consideration as this shooter destroyed a man's quality of life and in split second m...(Read More)

Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol

Agree Christy ! A moderator should spare us from insane comments posted by certain neo colonialists ...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

Since the 'Reform Coup' in 2014 Thai education levels are spiraling down on world rank lists...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 