333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Private Patong Hill Rd to open Monday, Health Ministry makes cannabis changes || November 30

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Private Patong Hill Rd to open Monday, Health Ministry makes cannabis changes || November 30

PHUKET XTRA - November 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 30 November 2022, 05:16PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water outage to affect residential areas north of Heroines
Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school
Bid for Phuket to host Expo 2028 delivered to BIE General Assembly
US Senate votes to protect same-sex marriage
B6.6bn in relief aid for flood victims
Nightclubs again seek extended opening hours
Asia’s sponsorship industry rebounds
Patong Hill to open two lanes uphill
Prab Road opens as ‘test phase’, to officially open Dec 5
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Landowners push for Kathu-Srisoonthorn Rd., Airbags recall, Water management || November 29
Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief
China cities under heavy policing after protests
Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road
Tourist arrivals set to slow next year
Raise your guard against dangerous new COVID wave, government warns

 

Phuket community
Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

From Norway TUI have cancelled 21 of 23 flight to Phuket this high season. ...(Read More)

Nightclubs again seek extended opening hours

Why do many oppose longer Bangla hours. Or, selling land for new roads? Money. The money that others...(Read More)

Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road

How about a map ? ...(Read More)

Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road

Public Transport for people who take motorbike/car and go to 7-11 what happen to be 150meters away??...(Read More)

Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road

More roads is not a solution. More and better public transport is and the taxi cartel rules all on ...(Read More)

China cities under heavy policing after protests

China's gi-normous aging population would be rotting in the streets as corpses had they not done...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

...coupled with a fatalist belief system and rampant, almost unchecked capitalism worship makes fo...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

It's not the education system, it is a evolutionary survival mode for the tropical brain which...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

Huh? Reducing drunk drivers by 30% to 50 % might not reduce fatalities.." ? Hope that is an e...(Read More)

Raise your guard against dangerous new COVID wave, government warns

I'm wearing a mask, too- likely will do so forever. Other people's respiration- well it&#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center

 