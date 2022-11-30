British International School, Phuket
Nightclubs again seek extended opening hours

Nightclubs again seek extended opening hours

BANGKOK: Nightclubs and other social venues are again asking the government to extend their opening hours until 4am, in a bid to boost business amid a recovering tourism sector.

tourismeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 30 November 2022, 10:05AM

Image: NBT

Image: NBT

The venues are currently required to close at 2am, but businesses in tourist hotspots expect extended hours to boost revenue by 20-30%, reports state news agency NNT.

Sanga Reuangwattanakun, President of the Khao San Road Business Association, said the request will be proposed by the Tourism and Sports minister at next week’s Cabinet meeting.

He also said he agreed with the proposal to pilot the extension in certain zones, specifically Khao San Road, Soi Cowboy, and Soi Patpong in Bangkok. The new hours would also apply to Bangla walking street in Patong  and other tourist hotspots in Krabi, Phang Nga, Samui and Pattaya.

Pro Property Partners

Additionally, Mr Sanga said the measure would help facilitate efforts to tackle drunk driving, suggesting that checkpoints placed around these zones would encourage more people to take public transportation.

Similarly, the Patong Entertainment Association in Phuket has submitted formal requests to several agencies to extend operating hours, in order to better accommodate tourists in the area. It noted that the proposed hours will better meet the lifestyles of tourists from Europe, who usually start visiting nightclubs at around 10-11pm.

The Thai Public Taxi Association meanwhile said it was willing to support and comply with the new regulation, as taxi drivers have been heavily affected by the pandemic. Many have adapted by refitting their cabins with partitions and serving patients during the pandemic, when the number of regular passengers was greatly diminished.

