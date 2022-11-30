British International School, Phuket
B6.6bn in relief aid for flood victims

B6.6bn in relief aid for flood victims

BANGKOK: The Cabinet yesterday (Nov 29) approved a relief budget of B6.6 billion for more than a million families who are victims of this year’s flood crisis.

weather
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 November 2022, 10:10AM

Thailand’s southern region of Narathiwat was badly hit by floods earlier this year. Photo: AFP

Thailand’s southern region of Narathiwat was badly hit by floods earlier this year. Photo: AFP

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said yesterday that the fund would be disbursed to 1,046,460 families in Bangkok and 66 other provinces that were affected by floods during the rainy season from May 13 to Oct 28.

The Bangkok Post reported Mr Anucha as saying the financial aid would be offered to families who meet one of three criteria.

First, they lived in a flooded area continuously for a period of one to seven days and their personal assets were damaged by the floodwater or their house and property were inundated for more than seven days but not exceeding 30 days. These families will receive B5,000 each.

Second, families who lived in a flooded area for more than 30 consecutive days but not more than 60 days are each entitled to B7,000 in relief money.

Third, families who spend more than 60 consecutive days in a flooded area will be given B9,000.

Brightview Center

Affected families must have documentary proof of residency in the flooded area and pass a background check by City Hall, their district office or the disaster committee in their respective districts if they live outside Bangkok.

According to Mr Anucha, the government will subsidise payment at the three levels.

He added that the relief would be a one-off payment remitted to the families’ bank accounts from the Government Savings Bank.

Meanwhile, the Interior Affairs Ministry reported that six provinces - Maha Sarakham, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, and Nakhon Pathom - remain affected by floods even though the country has entered the cool season.

The ministry will look at giving out additional relief for these victims.

