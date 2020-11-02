PHUKET XTRA - November 2 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket greets Prime Minister |:| His Majesty the King’s brief words |:| Phuket pushes for accurate count |:| Two new Vice Governors |:| Patong, Karon water outages |:| Three new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 2 November 2020, 08:00PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Oh goody- another 'hub'....(Read More)
Perhaps it would be smart to approve Hotels and Resorts who are focus on Chinese customers first,sin...(Read More)
[He suddenly lost control of the truck which span and overturned] How is that even possible? TIT...(Read More)
"While she was u-turning the bike raced past at high speed".....more like: when she u-turn...(Read More)
They need to drop the 14-day quarantine and open up the Island. Very few tourist, if any, will come ...(Read More)
Ah, who - like several organizations their names I recently do not remember - needs to face reality ...(Read More)
Unfortunately too many Thai parrnts and relatives do not see a reason in investing into small child ...(Read More)
And I'm sure the police will be asking why the poor kid was not wearing a seat belt...and of cou...(Read More)
Haha good luck enforcing those, things won't change, here in Kathu everybody rides without helme...(Read More)
Officials successfully did nothing and wasted low Covid19 numbers in European summertime to gain som...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.