Phuket confirms two new Vice Governors

PHUKET: Two new Vice Governors have been confirmed and have presented themselves as ready to start performing their duties.

politics

By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 November 2020, 11:30AM

Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong paid homage to the Phuket Heroines yesterday (Oct 31) and is welcomed by Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot. Photo: PR Dept

Piyaphong Chuwong arrived on the island yesterday (Oct 31) and immediately paid homage to the Phuket Heroines at the Heroines Monument late yesterday afternoon. He and his wife were warmly welcomed by Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot.

Vice Governor Piyaphong previously served as the Director of Law Office under the Department of Lands in Bangkok.

Mr Vikrom Jakthee has been promoted to the position of Vice Governor after serving as Chief Administrative Officer (Palad), Phuket Provincial Office. He was involved in officers’ drug raids across the island and providing assistance to local disasters.

Vice Governor Piyapong and Vikrom replace outgoing Phuket Vice Governors Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and Wongsakorn Nunchukan.

Vice Governor Supoj has taken up the post of Vice Governor in Pathum Thani, and Vice Governor Wongsakorn is now a Vice Governor in Songkhla.