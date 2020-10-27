BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Non-Phuket natives asked to change registered address to Phuket to boost island budgets

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has called for people from other provinces who live and work on the island to officially change their registered address to Phuket in order to boost budgets approved to improve the island’s infrastructure.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 October 2020, 10:32AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the meeting yesterday (Oct 26). Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong called for the change at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Oct 26), joined by Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong and relevant officers.  

Governor Narong explained that the simple administrative change to people’s identification cards would not only help officials keep accurate records of how many people actually live on the island, but also boost budgets allocated from the central government to carry out local infrastructure projects.

“By people doing this, officials can use the information to make proper and quality plans for developing people’s lives. The central government will be able to give more budget to build or develop infrastructures and add more officers to provide services to Phuket people,” Governor Narong said. 

The Phuket Government has launched a campaign targeting four distinct groups of people to encourage them to change their registered address, he said.

The four groups comprise officials working in 203 government offices on the island, as well as students, business owners and laborers, and others, he added.

At the meeting, it was explained that there are 8,950 officials posted in Phuket, but only 6,585 officials have changed their registered home address to the island.

The remaining 2,365 officers have not.  

“The Phuket Government will publicize information and encourage people to move their registration to the island. Officers of the Civil Registration Department in each district and tambon administrative organization [OrBorTor and municipalities] will be mainly responsible for this project,” Governor Narong said.

The relatively small number of people registered as living in Phuket compared with the number of Thais usually living on the island to work has been an issue for decades, with government budgets allocated according to the province’s registered population.

The difference has resulted in much smaller budgets being allocated for infrastructure projects to serve a much larger population than intended on paper.

Also of note, once a Thai has changed their registered address to another province, they lose their voting rights in their home province.

BigA | 27 October 2020 - 16:15:32 

Everyday rounding Chalong circle I say thank god I knew what time it is! How could I have the past 50 years survived without! The tunnel I never saw,poor me on a motorbike !! Horst

DeKaaskopp | 27 October 2020 - 15:11:25 

Kurt should read this article very well, as he can find the answer why Phuket as one of the richest provinces, doesn't has the budget he always thinks it should have.Not that the reason for that was never told him on here, but accepting something from other reader isn't his thing. He needs something official. Now he can learn something and can stop his talk about "overflowing money co...

Capricornball | 27 October 2020 - 12:09:12 

Yes...Officials need more and bigger road budgets since they seem to be the easiest to pilfer and line their pockets.  Sooo many wasteful project on this island, and everyone knows that these plums are 90% BS.  It seems like officials can't wait to buy into their positions to take advantage of the public purse.  Bang Tao and Surin are great examples of money wasted on s#!^ projects.

CaptainJack69 | 27 October 2020 - 11:32:20 

And why not include foreign residents in the total number of, well, of residents. We pay our taxes but are completely ignored when it comes to distributing those funds. Never going to happen of course, but wouldn't it be nice.

 

