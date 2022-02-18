|
PHUKET XTRA - February 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Tourism operators call on gov’t to lift all curbs |:| Governors ordered to prepare for infections |:| Woman rescued in coffeeshop fire |:| Currency exchange robber arrested |:| Family of doctor who died in zebra crossing sues cops for B72 million Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
