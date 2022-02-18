BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Interior Ministry orders to governors prepare for infections

PHUKET: Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of the Interior Suttipong Juljarern has issued an urgent order to the Bangkok Permanent Secretary and all provincial governors to prepare plans to deal with the “increasingly severe situation” of the COVID-19 epidemic and and to strictly with combat smuggling and moving illegal workers to Thailand.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 February 2022, 12:11PM

The urgent order shared by Phuket officials last night. Image: Phuket Info Center

The order, marked urgent, was issued on Wednesday (Feb 16) and shared by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior at 9:55pm last night (Feb 17).

“All provinces must prepare a plan to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic becoming more and more serious,” said the order.

“All provinces are required to inform the people of the situation of infection and disease control measures in the area to prevent the spread and reduce the number of infected people as quickly as possible,” Mr Suttipong said.

“The provinces [provincial officials] must act together with all sectors, including Kamnan [subdistrict chiefs], Phu Yai Baan [village chiefs], and village/community leaders,” he added.

The urgent order also stated that all provinces must take strict action against the smuggling and movement of illegal workers into Thailand.

QSI International School Phuket

“Provincial officials must work together with Kamnan, Phu Yai Baan and community leaders and as well as locals to check strangers entering the community, or establishments, and factories in the area, to prevent illegal foreign work in the area,” Mr Suttipong continued.

The order also stated that provincial governors must emphasise to operational officials to “perform their duties rigorously and to create awareness among local residents”.

“The people and establishments that do not comply with the law illegally bringing in foreigners must take strong legal action," the order said.

Phuket officials have yet to explain what measures will be taken in response to the order.

The order comes while the daily number of new COVID infections in Phuket has continued to rise, but with very little increase in the number of serious infections, in line with outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the virus worldwide.

Ash Ward | 18 February 2022 - 13:43:25 

@Maverick,
Yes, it is sad Thai people have to deal with so much confussion.
Just as a note....my lady had 2 vaccinations, she got Covid recently, it was much more than a cold.

maverick | 18 February 2022 - 13:09:40 

Mixed messaging coming out of central govt , just for a change one minister says find a balance between economy and pandemic, another one says let’s start imposing more restrictions because too many people are catching a cold - so so sad for every day thai people to have to deal with this and the impact on their lives and their Children’s futures.

 

