Woman rescued from closed coffee shop on fire

Woman rescued from closed coffee shop on fire

PHUKET: Police are still investigating what caused a closed coffee shop on Kata Rd to catch fire on Wednesday (Feb 16), with one woman frozen with fear rescued from the burning building.

Safety
By The Phuket News

Friday 18 February 2022, 10:22AM

The fire broke out on Kata Rd on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 16). Image: Screenshot /Supplied

Firefighters arrived shortly after 3pm. Photo: DDPM-Karon

Firefighters took under an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Karon

Pollawat Chanphet, Chief of Karon Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Karon) said firefighters were called to the burning two-storey building, Kata Rd, at 3:11pm.

No people were injured by the fire, Mr Pollawat confirmed.

“There was one woman in the building. Even though access to the door to exit the building was not blocked, the woman was in shock and unable to move,” Mr Pollawat explained.

Firefighters escorted the woman out of the building to safety, he said.

The lower level of the building was a coffee shop, while the upstairs level served as living quarters, Mr Pollawat noted.

“The fire had damaged about 70% of the building,” he said.

“Firemen took almost an hour to put out the fire. We left the scene at 4pm after the fire was out. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the adjacent buildings," he added.

Firefighters and investigating police have yet to confirm what started the fire.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the police,” Mr Pollawat said.

