Patong currency exchange robber was bored of having a job

PHUKET: The man who robbed a currency exchange booth behind the Jungceylon mall at gunpoint last Sunday (Feb 13) was previously a cook at a restaurant who couldn’t be bothered working, police revealed at a press conference last night (Feb 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 18 February 2022, 11:41AM

Seksan Wongwirat, 20, who confessed to the robbery, is questioned by police during the press conference last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The robber, Seksan Wongwirat, 20, originally from Phetchabun, was arrested at a rented room on Nanai Rd in Patong, Patong Police confirmed earlier yesterday.

His rented room was only some 300 metres from the scene of the crime.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn together with Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabporn last night presented Seksan to the press.

Also presented were items of evidence seized to be used in pressing charges for armed robbery, possession of a firearm without permission and carrying a firearm in a public area without justifiable reason.

At the press conference last night, Seksan confessed to all charges.

Seksan himself explained that he used to work as a cook at a restaurant. “But I was reluctant to work. Sometimes I did not go to work, I came late and eventually left the job,” he said.

“After that when I had no money, I committed the robbery then I went to Phi Phi Island until Feb 15 [Tuesday] and then came back to buy gold in Phuket,” he added.

Lt Gen Surachate explained that Seksan was arrested with 96 Thai banknotes of B1,000 and three banknotes of 50 euros (just over B1,800), in his possession.

After the robbery, during which Seksan threatened 45-year-old currency exchange staffer Saowaluk Dangdueng at gunpoint, Seksan was reported to have fled with the equivalent of B226,918 in foreign banknotes, and more than B3,400 baht in cash.

Police last night explained that officers had seized the gun used in the robbery, as well as a gold necklace, a silver necklace, and a receipt issued by Thongwang Tokang Yaowarat gold shop. It was not confirmed how much the receipt was for.

Seksan was also found in possession of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Redmi Note 11 mobile phone.

Police also seized his black backpack and a blue luggage case as well as a grey T-shirt, a pair of white-black Nike shorts and grey Nike sandals, both worn before and after the robbery.

Also seized were a black hoodie, black trousers, a pair of black Nike trainers and a pair of black gloves, all worn during the robbery.

Patong Police have Seksan in custody and are now proceeding with pressing the charges, Lt Gen Surachate confirmed.

Lt Gen Surachate warned any people intending to commit crimes in Phuket, “Officials pay attention to the crimes committed by criminals due to the policy that the Royal Thai Police must ensure safety for the people and tourists [sic].

“Officers must expedite the arrest of the perpetrators in order to prevent crime, especially in tourist provinces such as Phuket,” he said.

“CCTV is installed at every key point, so a criminal cannot escape the authorities for sure, like in the case of the murder of Sandhu in Phuket.

“The Commissioner General of Royal Thai Police has coordinated arrest warrants with Interpol and the Canadian police, who have been cooperating very well,” he added.

Of note, the arrest of Seksan came after

The arrest followed Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol on Tuesday (Feb 15) ‒ three days after the robbery ‒ leading a meeting of high-level police officers, including Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi, to call for police to ramp up their efforts in hunting down the suspect.