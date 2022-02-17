Police arrest Patong currency exchange robber

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the robbery of a currency exchange booth at gunpoint last Sunday (Feb 13), during which he threatened a staffer with a gun and made off with more than B200,000 in foreign currency.

patongpoliticscrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 17 February 2022, 05:50PM

The clothes Seksan wore when committing the robbery. Photo: Patong Police

Seksan Wongwirat, 20, was arrested at a rented room in Patong, Patong Police confirmed today (Feb 17). In placing Seksan under arrest, officers seized as evidence the clothes he was wearing when committing the robbery, police said. Police today also confirmed that Seksan made off with the equivalent of B226,918 in foreign currency and more than B3,400 in Thai banknotes. The announcement of the arrest today followed Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabporn on Tuesday (Feb 15) leading a meeting of high-level police officers, including Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi, to call for police to ramp up their efforts in hunting down the suspect. Patong Police today noted that the arrest came through assistance provided by Investigation officers from Region 8 Police and from the Phuket Provincial Police. More details were expected to be announced at a press conference led by assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn later, Patong police officers said.