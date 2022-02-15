BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Patong currency exchange robbed of B200k at gunpoint

Patong currency exchange robbed of B200k at gunpoint

PHUKET: Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Amphol Buarabporn led a meeting of high-level police officers, including Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi, to call for police to ramp up their efforts in hunting down a man who robbed a currency exchange booth behind Jungceylon shopping mall at gunpoint on Sunday (Feb 13), making off with more than B200,000.

patongcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 05:48PM

Why police broke news of the robbery, across Phra Metta Rd from the Big C Extra outlet at Jungceylon, only today (Feb 15) was not explained.

Police were informed of the robbery at 10:40pm on Sunday.

Lt Gen Amphol this morning inspected the currency exchange booth, operated by Yes Exchange 6 Co Ltd, and the surrounding area.

Joining him, also for the meeting, was Phuket Provincial Police Commander Col Bundit Khaosuthum.

Police today revealed that the man they are looking for is of slim build and about 170-175cm tall.

The robber wore a black long sleeve hoodie, black pants, black gloves, police reported.

He used the butt of the gun to smash the glass door at the back of the exchange booth, then reached in to unlock the door and open it.

The man stormed into the currency exchange booth and aimed his gun at the employee, 45-year-old Saowaluk Dangdueng.

He threatened Ms Saowalak to hand over all cash in foreign currency banknotes, equivalent to a total of B226,918. He also made off with more than B3,400 baht in Thai banknotes, police reported.

