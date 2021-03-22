PHUKET XTRA - March 22 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket Police, protesters clash in Bangkok |:| Police arrest Talad Yai attacker |:| Patong Sanitation chief dismisses algae claims |:| Human trial of Thai-made vaccine |:| Hunt for Phuket croc turns to the west Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 22 March 2021, 07:10PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@Wiesel Obviously not !!!...(Read More)
"It is all Thai for Thai with here and there a "lost"farang" Kurt you showing y...(Read More)
A 19 years old boy, last Friday a 62 years old man slipping into pool and drowned. Very sad. Perhaps...(Read More)
Journalist safety is doubtful as long Thai Government sees a bulletproof vest as a weapon. Seems Tha...(Read More)
Well, 'Myanmar handling' by Thai police. No problem, they just shuffle this in a 'Insult...(Read More)
So, the front door story is a lie, believing neighbour's observation? Was it a kind of thai shac...(Read More)
Kurt, dont you have a wife, girlfriend or grandma you can tell this?...(Read More)
Very good article. Shows how little the elected officials really care. Their only concern is lining ...(Read More)
The Rawai scene is a very local ( non tourist) scene, with entertainment girls and bars without clos...(Read More)
@Foot "Closed and deserted"? When have you been out at night the last time ? Come to Ra...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.