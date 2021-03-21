Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast

PHUKET: The search for the crocodile seen near the Chalong Marina last weekend continues, with efforts now shifting to Rawai, Nai Harn and Yanui on Phuket’s southwest coast.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 March 2021, 11:19AM

The bite marks in a large fish led the team to believe the croc was still in the Chalong Bay area earlier this week. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Lifeguards at Yanui and Nai Harn were briefed on what to look for. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The team is using any technology at their disposal. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The ‘Kraithong Lumnamtapi’ team of expert croc catchers from the Department of Fisheries in Surat Thani are now using whatever cameras are available along the coast to help them with their search.

The team on Friday (Mar 19) also briefed lifeguards at Nai Harn and Yanui on what to look for when searching for the croc.

The shift to the southwest coast follows extensive efforts to catch the croc in Chalong Bay, including having team members walk out into the shallow waters with a large net in the hope of catching the croc, which has yet to be given a nickname.

Where appropriate red flags have been posted on beaches to prevent people from entering the water, though at this stage none of the beaches have been closed entirely.