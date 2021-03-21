The ‘Kraithong Lumnamtapi’ team of expert croc catchers from the Department of Fisheries in Surat Thani are now using whatever cameras are available along the coast to help them with their search.
The team on Friday (Mar 19) also briefed lifeguards at Nai Harn and Yanui on what to look for when searching for the croc.
The shift to the southwest coast follows extensive efforts to catch the croc in Chalong Bay, including having team members walk out into the shallow waters with a large net in the hope of catching the croc, which has yet to be given a nickname.
Where appropriate red flags have been posted on beaches to prevent people from entering the water, though at this stage none of the beaches have been closed entirely.
Kurt | 21 March 2021 - 12:35:47