BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast

Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast

PHUKET: The search for the crocodile seen near the Chalong Marina last weekend continues, with efforts now shifting to Rawai, Nai Harn and Yanui on Phuket’s southwest coast.

marineanimalsSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 March 2021, 11:19AM

Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Yanui bay. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Yanui bay. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Yanui bay. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Yanui bay. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The team is using any technology at their disposal. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The team is using any technology at their disposal. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The team is using any technology at their disposal. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The team is using any technology at their disposal. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The team is using any technology at their disposal. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The team is using any technology at their disposal. Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Lifeguards at Yanui and Nai Harn were briefed on what to look for. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Lifeguards at Yanui and Nai Harn were briefed on what to look for. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Lifeguards at Yanui and Nai Harn were briefed on what to look for. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Lifeguards at Yanui and Nai Harn were briefed on what to look for. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Red flags posted at Yanui Beach. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Red flags posted at Yanui Beach. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The search in Chalong Bay proved unsuccessful. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The bite marks in a large fish led the team to believe the croc was still in the Chalong Bay area earlier this week. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

The bite marks in a large fish led the team to believe the croc was still in the Chalong Bay area earlier this week. Photo: Kraithong Lumnamtapi

« »

The ‘Kraithong Lumnamtapi’ team of expert croc catchers from the Department of Fisheries in Surat Thani are now using whatever cameras are available along the coast to help them with their search.

The team on Friday (Mar 19) also briefed lifeguards at Nai Harn and Yanui on what to look for when searching for the croc.

The shift to the southwest coast follows extensive efforts to catch the croc in Chalong Bay, including having team members walk out into the shallow waters with a large net in the hope of catching the croc, which has yet to be given a nickname.

Where appropriate red flags have been posted on beaches to prevent people from entering the water, though at this stage none of the beaches have been closed entirely.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 21 March 2021 - 12:35:47 

Are they now use drones while patrolling the west coast?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition
Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney
Government ready to order 5m more virus jabs from China
Police crack down hard on latest rally
Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters
Police searching for Talad Yai attacker
Water erosion reason behind Chalong reservoir road collapse
Increased online trade with China beckons
Island-wide clean planned as part of ‘Phuket Green Day’
Patong sanitation chief disses claim wastewater causing algae bloom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water guns down for Songkran! 10-day quarantine starting April 1st || March 19
Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA
Man drowns in Pa Khlok fish-breeding pond
Haze returns to Phuket
Tough talk at first face-to-face US, China meeting in Biden era

 

Phuket community
Government ready to order 5m more virus jabs from China

Incoming limited amount of doses vaccine. And so far nothing of it for Phuket? With all the cry abou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

It is astonishing that Patong Municipality employs this incapable and distrustful 'Sanitation Ch...(Read More)

Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

This is the dumbest of the dumbest cowardly criminal one can imagine. Leaving the 'weapon' ...(Read More)

Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast

Are they now use drones while patrolling the west coast?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

Excellent article PN... certainly one of the best "Opinions" I have read. It is truly dish...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

We've anchored many times in Patong. At night we have smelled the dirty black water which comes ...(Read More)

What a catch!

Hahaha, that is not even on the scale for large groupers which can get over 300kgs, but a nice looki...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

@Fascinated. You are correct with the 15/6. In pre-covid high seasons, there were always 25+ beer ...(Read More)

What a catch!

Is animalkilling sport??...(Read More)

Haze returns to Phuket

Yes, according to the local "enviromental experts", the air quality despite visible smog, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center

 