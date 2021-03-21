Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man responsible for hospitalising a Talad Yai resident after attacking him with a piece of wood before feeling on the victim’s motorbike.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 21 March 2021, 12:11PM

Police apprehend the attacker yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub.

The incident occurred on Friday evening (Mar 19) when 53-year-old Mr Anan Chuenkaew was attacked near his home on Takua Pa Rd and left with a serious wound to his head before being taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan confirmed that authorities yesterday arrested 26-year-old Wirawit Saengthong nearby a national housing authority apartment complex on Koh Sirey, in the eastern side of the Phuket Town.

Meanwhile, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Chalermpong Sukontapol explained that Mr Anan is still in a serious condition and requires ongoing medical attention and observation.

“From the TC scan, we found that he has bleeding on his brain,” Dr Chalermpong.

“Two of his ribs were broken which have punctured his lung. His lung is still bleeding.

“We will monitor his situation to see how he responds to treatment,” Dr Chalermpong added.

It was not revealved how the additional wounds to Mr Anan occurred, whether they were inflicted by the attacker or a consequence of his fall after the initial assault.