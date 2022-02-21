BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket wants shorter quarantine, Green light to seal crude oil leak || February 21

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket wants shorter quarantine, Green light to seal crude oil leak || February 21

PHUKET XTRA - February 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket officials fall silent on ’endemic’ claims |:| Patong police issue electric scooter warning |:| Star Petro approved to seal crude oil |:| |:| Phuket Heidi crowned Miss Grand Phuket 2022 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 21 February 2022, 07:03PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials fall silent on ’endemic’ claims
Power outages to affect Bang Tao, Chalong and Patong
Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken
Phuket’s Heidi crowned Miss Grand Phuket 2022
Putin, Biden agree in principle to summit on Ukraine
Phuket officials, tourism leaders move for ‘Stepping Forward’ campaign
Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation
No hospital can reject patients, says government
Phuket marks 628 new COVID cases, three new deaths
Drop in tax revenues necessitates emergency loans, says PDMO
Last-ditch push to head off Russian attack on Ukraine
The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival opens
Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed
Sixty-six baby turtles hatch in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park
Thailand plans roadshows, direct flights to Saudi Arabia

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials fall silent on ’endemic’ claims

Left and right hands working at odds again and fudging figures- who'd a thunk it?...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Very crispy ...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Hope she finds her beloved pet. Any pet; regardless of their species is a part of family and their l...(Read More)

Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed

"We are blessed with 1 lunatic lesser on the road" Nice Kurt,very nice. You are showing yo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Has the countdown to reopening already started?

The only tourism is going to get back to normal is scrap the Thailand pass. So businesses and reve...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Why don’t you get your true vision bill electronically Kurt, could come from anywhere then !...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Wow.That's exactly the level of news where this "news outlet "stands right now.As low ...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

'Since he is missing I am sad and I cry'- some peep peeps really need to get a life and worr...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Maverick misses the point. It's not about mass industralization, It is about clean diversity. Wh...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Kamala Pete hits nail on the head. I also expressed several times that Phuket should diverse and not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions

 