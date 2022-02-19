Phuket businesses call for massive downgrading of tourist COVID requirements

PHUKET: Leading tourism figures from the tourism industry in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi have joined the call led by Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Thai Hotels Association, for the government to ease entry requirements for tourists to give the economy a much-needed boost.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 February 2022, 10:00AM

The call for easing entry requirements for tourists was delivered in a written formal request addressed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and copied to Deputy Prime Ministerand health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Signatories to the request included Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association; Thanet Tantipiriyakit Chairman of the Phuket Tourism Council; and Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of the Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter, based in Phuket.

Also signing the request were Phongsakorn Ketpraphakorn, Chairman of the Tourism Council of Phang Nga Province; Chayapol Hirankanokku, President of Phang Nga Province Tourism Business Association; Charinthip Tiyaporn, Chairman of the Tourism Council of Krabi Province; and Sasitorn Kittitornkul, President of Krabi Tourism Business Council.

Also copied to the request were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Tourism and Sports; Secretary General of the National Security Council and the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The request noted that following the reopening of the Test & Go entry scheme on Feb 1, from Feb 1-13 more than 78,793 people had entered the country.

However, it was found that the infection rate of foreign travellers was at a low level and had proven manageable.

From Feb 1-13, Phuket recorded 2.84% of the foreign travellers testing positive. All tourists who tested positive were ‘Green’ patients, of which 56% observed quarantine in the form of Hotel Roorn Isolation, the request added.

All travellers were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients, and did not require medical care, the request noted.

“The private sector found that although the current epidemic situation is higher than ever before from both inside and outside the country, these patients did not create a burden and the mortality rate was very low, which was close to being sick with the common cold,” the request pointed out.

The request pointed out how far Thailand is falling behind in eqasing COVID restrictions.

“Many countries around the world, especially European countries which are the main tourism source markets during the high season, have declared COVID-19 endemic. Such countries include Sweden, Denmark, Norway, England and Switzerland. They have cancelled almost all measures to control the COVID-19, such as RT-PCR testing, quarantine and so on.

“And countries in the Asia-Pacific region have gradually adjusted their travel measures, such as the Philippines cancelled COVID checks on arrival since Feb 10. The only thing left is to show are documents proving vaccine injection and RT-PCR examination test results issued 48 hours before travelling.

“Cambodia has revised airport screenings to ATK testing for those who have been vaccinated. Travellers need to show proof of vaccination and RT-PCR test results issued 72 hours prior to travel.

“Taiwan will lift quarantine measures from Feb 22 for everyone who has been fully vaccinated and people are able to travel to the country by showing COVID test results issued 72 hours before departure

“In addition, various countries that are competitors [to Thailand] in tourism, such as Vietnam and Japan, are preparing to announce their cancellations of travel measures in April.

“The easing of these measures by these countries will make Thailand begin to lose the ability to compete in tourism on the world stage, that is, tourists will choose to travel to a country that does not have any measures instead of travelling to Thailand,” the request said.

In light of the above reality deeply affecting Thailand’s tourism industry, the request sought four immediate key changes, as follows:

To cancel the requirement for the second RT-PCR test on Day 5 of tourist’s stay in the country, as the rate of infections from these tests were less than current local infections and would provide cost savings for tourists. Reduce the quarantine period for those who test positive from 10 days to only five days. Cancel the quarantine measure for high-risk contacts if they tested negative on the first day of their stay. Reduce the travel insurance requirement from US$50,000 to US$D25,000.

The request further suggested, “In March, consider declaring COVID an endemic disease in line with the guidelines that other countries around the world have begun to implement, and abolish immigration screening measures, such as requesting a Thailand Pass and the first RT-PCR screening so that tourists can travel to Thailand easily and increase the volume of tourists as close as possible to the pre-COVID period.”

The request noted, “The coming April is an important month for world tourism because there will be the Easter holidays, which are popular for foreign tourists to relax during this holiday season. Also, it is an auspicious month for Thailand’s Songkran Festival and is the end of the curve for the tourist season.

“The private sector asks the government to consider developing a marketing plan to fully open the country in order to compete for market share and media space. We ask the State to communicate in advance for tour companies in different countries to develop a sales incentive programme and invite tourists to choose to holiday in Thailand so that we can still stand as a leader in travel in the world.

“The tourism sector urges you to move forward with small measures for entering the country. and to consider declaring COVID-19 endemic so that Thai people can return to their normal lives soon,” the request concluded.