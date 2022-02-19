Patong police issue electric scooter warning

PHUKET: Patong police have issued a warning after a series of online complaints led to four tourists being charged for riding unregistered electric scooters in the area.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 19 February 2022, 04:23PM

Several complaints had been lodged via social media channels that people riding electric scooters in the area around the Thanthip Beach Resort near Chaloemphrakiat Road in Patong had been posing a threat to the safety of pedestrians and fellow road users due to inconsiderate and reckless driving.

The complaints alerted police who acted last Wednesday in a campaign led by Pol Col Sujin Nilabadee, Patong Police Superintendent, and Pol Lt. Col. Preecha Baringpatanakul, Deputy Superintendent of Patong Police Station.

One tourist was stopped near the Police Booth Rat U-Thit on Pee Road around 6:30pm last Wednesday with three others later apprehended, two on Bangla Road.

It emerged that in addition to posing a hazardous threat to the safety of people in the area, the scooters that the tourists were riding were unregistered and none of the riders were able to provide any form of documentation relating to the vehicles.

The tourists, whose identity and nationalites were not disclosed by police, were charged with using an unregistered and untaxed vehicle. The scooters were seized and taken to Patong Police Station where an investigation will be conducted to identify the origins and owners, who would be charged in due course.

This prompted police to issue a general warning that anyone caught riding an unregistered vehicle would be liable to be charged and fined, although the exact amount was not specififed.

They also urged anyone riding electric scooters to be more mindful of those around them to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads and pavements in the area.