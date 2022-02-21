BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket's Heidi crowned Miss Grand Phuket 2022

PHUKET: Amanda ‘Heidi’ Jensen, 22, from Phuket, has been crowned Miss Grand Phuket 2022.


By The Phuket News

Monday 21 February 2022, 11:52AM

Amanda 'Heidi' Jensen, 22, will go on to contest the Miss Grand Thailand 2022 pageant. Photo: Miss Grand Phuket

Heidi was bestowed the title at the Miss Grand Phuket 2022 finals held at the Ramada Plaza Chao Fah in Wichit on Saturday (Feb 19).

Fellow Phuketian Charlotte Austin placed first runner-up, ahead of second runner-up Passanan Tadam from Songkhla and third runner-up Narisa Yisoon from Surat Thani.

At the event to present the crown was Miss Grand 2020 Auranunpas ‘Hong’ Intarungsee.

Heidi, of half Thai-Danish descent, graduated at Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket, on the outskirts of Phuket Town.

She is now studying a bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at the Suan Dusit University, Hua Hin campus.

Miss Jensen thanked all her supporters through a long list posted on her Facebook page.

“I would like to thank you all for the support that made Heidi achieve this dream very much,” she wrote in Thai, noting that the achievement required her to “strives relentlessly to realise her dream since childhood”.

“Thank you. No matter what obstacles you face, you fight until everything goes smoothly,” she wrote.

“I thank everyone in my family for supporting me, both on days when I have been happy and when I have cried, when I couldn’t deal with the pressure. Everyone was there to teach and console me until I became this version of Heidi. Love you all,” she added.

“I sincerely thank you to my fans and everyone who has helped and cheered me,” she wrote.

“I will do my best on the big stage (Miss Grand Thailand 2022) so that everyone in Phuket can be proud of me,” Heidi wrote.

