The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket vaccination confusion, Pfizer approved, Patong Tunnel schedule |:| June 25

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket vaccination confusion, Pfizer approved, Patong Tunnel schedule |:| June 25

PHUKET XTRA - June 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Fire at Central Festival restaurant |:| Thai FDA approves Pfizer |:| Phuket Airport readiness inspection 1 |:| COVID vaccination push riddled confusion, claims Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 25 June 2021, 08:13PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model
Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims
Rallygoers likely to face legal action
Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox
Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA
B3mn COVID insurance for O-A visa applicants may broaden options for retirees
Health system won’t collapse, says Anutin
Fire breaks out at Central Festival restaurant
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beach businesses get 7-day eviction notice after years in court |:| June 24
Former Philippines president ‘Noynoy’ Aquino dies aged 61
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
Raids net five drug suspects, firearms in Rassada, Koh Kaew
Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors
Phuket airport readies for July 1

 

Phuket community
PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

I can see “Dial a Wife” on Tinder etc doing really well. ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

I am a foreigner without a work permit on 17.6. registered for vaccination on Phuket. It went withou...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023

What became of all the other 'feasibility studies' that have cost in the region of B40m so f...(Read More)

PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

Good old 'misunderstandings; when shooting oneself in the foot. Another Pyongyang moment which s...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023

Why they don’t start to money when crossing over the Sarasin bridge. ...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023

Time frame is nonsense. Who are they fooling? It took them already 5 years to construct a very small...(Read More)

Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA

Christy, just for information, neither Sinovac nor AZ are mRNA vaccines....(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Kurt, go to Dave C's site as shown on his comment bottom- If not approved after 24 hours then o...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Did register on 17 June, red in Phuket.Must.Win ( after clicking on grey label) that is was received...(Read More)

Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox

Head in Sandbox is more like it- Delta spreading in Thailand with not one person on the island suffi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential

 