PHUKET XTRA - June 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Fire at Central Festival restaurant |:| Thai FDA approves Pfizer |:| Phuket Airport readiness inspection 1 |:| COVID vaccination push riddled confusion, claims Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 25 June 2021, 08:13PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
I can see “Dial a Wife” on Tinder etc doing really well. ...(Read More)
I am a foreigner without a work permit on 17.6. registered for vaccination on Phuket. It went withou...(Read More)
What became of all the other 'feasibility studies' that have cost in the region of B40m so f...(Read More)
Good old 'misunderstandings; when shooting oneself in the foot. Another Pyongyang moment which s...(Read More)
Why they don’t start to money when crossing over the Sarasin bridge. ...(Read More)
Time frame is nonsense. Who are they fooling? It took them already 5 years to construct a very small...(Read More)
Christy, just for information, neither Sinovac nor AZ are mRNA vaccines....(Read More)
Kurt, go to Dave C's site as shown on his comment bottom- If not approved after 24 hours then o...(Read More)
Did register on 17 June, red in Phuket.Must.Win ( after clicking on grey label) that is was received...(Read More)
Head in Sandbox is more like it- Delta spreading in Thailand with not one person on the island suffi...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.