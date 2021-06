Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA

THAILAND: The COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Thailand yesterday (June 24), senior health official Paisan Dankhum has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 June 2021, 09:07AM

An order for 20 million doses of the Pfizer have been made by Thailand. Photo: AFP

The Pfizer vaccine nows joins five others previously approved, including Chinese-manufactured Sinovac and Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. There are plans for Thailand to order 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine which are expected to be received by the end of the year although no exact details on date, how or where to access or price were provided.